“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer/songwriter Teagan Johnston

Formerly known as Little Coyote, Teagan Johnston, is a singer-songwriter who drives the genre beyond its current borders, bringing a radical rawness to her work that hits you in your heart. Born in the Yukon, raised between South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the West Coast of Canada, Teagan brings a vast & ever layered perspective to her work.

Teagan Johnston’s music is strong and powerful while also holding space for softness and vulnerability. Combining her delicately detailed piano playing with lyrics full of love and longing, Teagan seeks to explore human darkness and the fabric of our dreams. She weaves intricately dynamic songs that are sure to haunt you in a way that soothes your soul, and provokes warm memories of long lost romances.

Compared to the likes of Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor and Nick Cave, Tegan’s debut ‘The Trouble with Teeth’ was released in October 2017 with the enthusiastic support of EggHunt Records. Her following 2019 EP, Stay Gold, received many accolades and acclaims from various media outlets, such as VICE’s Noisey, PopMatters & more. A seasoned and experienced live performer, at home playing solo or backed by a band, Little Coyote has toured North America and Europe, including performing a special set at David Lynch’s prestigious private Paris nightclub Silencio.

In 2019 Teagan played her breakout acting role as Catherine in a Canadian Indie Horror movie The Strings as well as composing original music for the film. Outlets such as The A.V. Club , Bloody Disgusting and more have called Johnston’s performance and music in the film “commanding” and “magnetic.”

Now based in Toronto, Teagan is currently further exploring the world of film and has just finished recording her next record which she can’t wait to share it with you.

Name: Teagan Johnston A.K.A. Little Coyote

Genre: Singer / Songwriter

Founded: 2012

# Of Albums: 1 album 2 EPs

Latest Release: Nineteen

Latest Single: Nineteen

Latest Video: Nineteen

Favourite band as a teenager:

Elliott Smith

Favourite band now:

So many favourites – While I write this I’m listening to France Gall, so let’s go with that.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Probably every song by The Front Bottoms

Favourite local artist:

Dilly Dally

EP or LP?

LP I guess?

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Either/both

Any shows or albums coming up?

Just the new single ‘Nineteen’ right now!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dee’s Nachos

Queen or College St?

College St.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Kew Gardens

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Favourite local Restaurant?

My mamas house

