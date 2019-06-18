“Five Minutes With” Playdate duo Matthew Bailey and Carl Schilde

Matthew Bailey and Carl Schilde play fully improvised music oscillating somewhere between bingo hall Casio suites and kosmische dreamscapes. The duo perform under the name Playdate, and are sometimes accompanied by 90s instructional videos, larger than life amateur dancers, and outdated light shows.

Last summer, they travelled to a remote cabin on Manitoulin Island and recorded their debut album in two days, improvised live onto stereo cassette tape. They ceremoniously recorded two 30 minute tape sides each morning, afternoon and night, surrounded by insect drones, forest breezes and lapping waves. Manitoulin Tapes is the distillation of that bucolic experience. Like the mutable remote island environment, the recordings are sometimes warm and pastoral, like an Algonquin Cluster, at other times somber and brooding, like Sympathy Nervous, Pan Sonic or Cabaret Voltaire inspired by the Group of Seven rather than Dada.

Name: Playdate

Genre: cosmic bingo hall suites

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Manitoulin Tapes

Latest Single: Tape VII AM

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant?

The Island Cafe

Favourite band as a teenager?

Weezer

Favourite band now?

Makaya McCraven

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Anything ever produced by Max Martin

Live Show Ritual?

Turning on our exclusive Dollarama light show

Favourite local artist?

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta plz

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

Double Live

Early bird or night owl?

Hoo Hoo

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Treasure chest puts SC over the top

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Manitoulin Tapes was released June 7th!