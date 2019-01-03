TOYBOX nightclub by INK Entertainment to open in Toronto

The latest addition to Charles Khabouth’s Toronto empire is the new nightclub called Toybox, set to open in the King West neighbourhood in early 2019.

INK Entertainment, the company behind REBEL, Cabana Pool Bar, CUBE and Dragonfly in Niagara Falls, is using the space left by the closing of UNIUN Nightclub this month. The press release stated that the venue will be a two room, two sound format with weekly events including “the city’s biggest dance night on Fridays, a Top 40 open format music party on Saturdays, and opportunities for live music performances every night of the week.”.

The nightclub’s website has links to an email newsletter signup and to their Facebook and Instagram pages. It also contains job postings for Bartenders, Servers, Bottle Service, Hostesses, Bar-backs and Brand Ambassadors.

No photos of what the space will look like yet but the website did give us an idea of what the branding will look like which gives us some indication of the aesthetics they are going for. Black and pink are the two main colours with a dark streetscape and graffiti on brick walls as the backdrop on their website.

When we find out more, we will update the post.

Check out their website for more info and to stay informed.