We no longer have to make the trek out of the core to nab some of our favourite and affordable design pieces for our homes! IKEA “Swedish for common sense” and “oooh, start the car!” deals has announced it will be moving into two floors at Aura located at Yonge & Gerrard. Excited? For sure! The store is slated to open in late 2021 or early 2022.

The new downtown location will serve the bustling core however with a slightly modified experience than what we’re use to out in the ‘burbs. The concept will still be all about affordable and accessible design elements and the ability to walk through inspiring showroom set ups that will reflect the needs of city dwellers. Sustainable and small-space living solutions will be the focus. Over 2000 Ikea products will be available for immediate purchase and take away while larger furniture pieces will be offered for home delivery.

Ikea shoppers will also experience a new food concept — we’re crossing fingers for their famous breakfast offers.

What we are really, really excited about is the chance to score a few of their highly sought after collaboration pieces without having to bribe our friends with cars to drive — in recent years, Ikea has worked with Virgil Abloh, Chris Stamp (Spänst), and Ben Gorham of Byredo.

Ikea was founded in 1943 in Sweden. Today there are over 374 stores in 30 countries including 14 in Canada. The first Ikea arrived in Toronto in 1977. The Yonge & Gerrard location will be the fifth location in the Toronto/Greater Toronto Area.

The Aura Retail Podium at 382 Yonge Street was recently acquired by Ingka Centre (the shopping centre business of the Ingka Group). Ingka Centres and IKEA will promote recycling, greener spaces, and improved air quality as well as other initiatives to make sustainable living accessible.