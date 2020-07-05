Hand-Cut Beef Empanadas from Chef Juan Carlino at Bar Bacan

Craving take-out but trying to eat at home? This week’s recipe Hand-Cut Beef Empanadas from Chef Juan Carlino all of the yummy take home flavors from Bar Bacan, but can be made at home!

Hand-Cut Beef Empanadas

Ingredients

– 1 kg Chuck Steak

– 0.200 kg Beef Fat

– 0.800 kg White onion

– 0.015 kg Garlic

– 0.010 kg Spanish smoked sweet paprika

– 0.002 kg chilli flakes

– 0.005 kg Cumin

– 0.001 kg Black pepper

– 0.030 kg salt

– 4 hard boiled eggs

– 0.100 kg Green onion

– TIP: Buy the empanada dough (called tapas), it will make your life easier! It is sold in many latin stores around Toronto. Make sure you get the Argentinian style for baking as there are different kinds available.

Directions

1. Finely dice the white onion and fry it in a pan with oil and the crushed garlic. Cut the meat into small pieces (1cm x 1cm) and when the onions are lightly browned, add the beef and the seasoning. Stir occasionally and cook till tender (around 8 min).

2. Once the meat is completely cooked, transfer it to a flat container to cool it down. Once cool, put it in the fridge and chill for around 3 hours.

3. Boil the eggs for 10 mins and let them cool, peel and cut in small cubes.

4. Finely chop the green onion. When the filling is cool, add the egg and the green onion.

5. Let the dough sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes before using. Remove rounds from the package, and arrange on a work surface.

6. Place 2 Tbsp. filling in the centre of each round. Brush water around half of outer edge of each round. Fold round over filling and pinch edges to seal. Using a fork, crimp edges.

7. Transfer empanada to a parchment-lined sheet tray, spacing 1″ apart. Repeat with remaining rounds (you’ll get about 12 empanadas on each tray).

8. Bake empanadas at 425F, rotating tray halfway through, until golden brown and slightly darker around the edges, 25–35 minutes.