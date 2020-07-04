Help Mein the Cat Find A Purfect Home in Toronto!

Likes sarcasm, rainy days, and pretending she’s asleep. Spends her time looking at things suspiciously and wondering why no one has made sound canceling catphones. Dislikes happy hour, change, plans, birthdays, oh, and most importantly, being touched. Mein? More like Nein. No petting, no scratching, no hands, no faces, no-no-no.

Sure, you could write Mein off as a four-legged “do not disturb” sign, the exclamation “ugh” in feline form, or the Chef Ramsay of cats. However, you could also say she is just a frightened senior lady who really needs a place to settle down and call home. Her life has been upended and she’s found herself in a very unfamiliar place.

Before the pandemic forced us to close the shelter, our staff were working with Mein every day. Slowly but surely, she was beginning to open up to us. But now, well, now Mein feels like she’s been abandoned again. She really needs a home, some stability in her life so she can finally be herself.

Unfortunately, Mein has urinary tract infection. UGH, just her luck. She is being treated for it at the moment. If she is adopted before her treatment ends, we will provide you with everything you need to make sure it’s taken care of. In general, as Mein is a little on the heavy side, she would really benefit from a good diet and lots of water. We want her to be both healthy AND sassy.

Mein is looking for someone who values canceled plans, personal space as much as she does. This is not a lap cat. She is not a fan of touch and will appreciate having her own space where she can look on at you disapprovingly. Her ideal home is calm and quiet, without children or other pets. Who knows? Once Mein finally HAS some stability in her life, maybe, just maybe, you’ll wake up one day with her snuggled up next to you. You just never know.

Mein comes with 4 free training sessions when you bring her home!

Mein

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 13 years 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: Front

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

