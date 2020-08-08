Cosma the Cat Needs a New Retirement Home in Toronto

Cosma couldn’t stop looking for her best friend. For 12 years she had been her lifeline, her support, her one special human. She meowed and meowed for her, hoping she’d appear from behind the couch or through the door. She scanned the apartment (her home for 12 years) hoping to find her best friend around the corner. She never did.

She may feel a little lost right now. A little confused. Her human went away and it hurt. But she’s also ready to love again.

Friendly and affectionate, playful and sensitive, Cosma is a very sweet and caring little cat. She loves to explore her surroundings and people watch from a cozy perch or blanket. She has been described as a “part time” lap cat who’s “very chill” once she gets to know you. Shy? Yes. Skittish? In new environments sure. It’s all about patience with this one. Once she knows she can trust you, it’s all purrs from there.

Cosma is a senior lady who moves a little slower than she used to. She needs special medication for her arthritis and hypothyroidism and enjoys a good nap as much as any senior. Our staff will gladly guide you through Cosma’s special needs. It is important for her potential adopters to know that this old gal needs a little extra care.

Cosma’s ideal home is calm and quiet and without young children or other pets. She often likes having her space, especially while she adjusts to her new surroundings. She would probably do best with someone with cat experience.

She would be perfect for someone who enjoys taking it easy with the TV on. Someone who plans their naps ahead of time and wonders why people need to play their music so loud. Someone who values friends that earned over time. Long, slow friendships filled with quiet and tender moments. Oh, and someone who doesn’t expect constant snuggles. Cosma is her own lady and often enjoys simple window watching with some background music on.

So here’s Cosma putting herself back out there, looking for a new family who will give her all the love she needs to live out the rest of her years gracefully.

Cosma comes with 4 free training sessions!

For more information, contact our adoptions staff at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Cosma

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 years 2 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.