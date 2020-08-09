Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos With Roasted Eggplant from Wholly Veggie

Celebrate Taco Tuesday with this weeks recipe from Wholly Veggie! This Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos With Roasted Eggplant recipe is perfect for a summers dinner with enough heat to match the heat outside!

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos With Roasted Eggplant

For the Radicchio Slaw:

Ingredients

– 1 Radicchio

– 1 lime, juiced

– 1 tbsp honey

Directions

1. Finely slice the radicchio and add to a medium-sized mixing bowl.

2. Add lime juice and honey and mix well.

3. Set aside in fridge.

For the Pickled Red Onions:

Ingredients

– 1 red onion, thinly sliced (use a mandoline if you have one)

– 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

– 1 tbsp white sugar

– 1 1/2 tsp salt

Directions

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine apple cider vinegar, sugar and salt

2. Cook until mixture reaches a simmer.

3. While the mixture is cooking, place the thinly-sliced onions in a small bowl or mason jar.

4. Pour heated mixture over onions, ensuring onions are submerged, mixing well.

5. Cover and let onions marinate for 30 minutes.

6. Serve immediately with tacos, refrigerate extras in a sealed container for up to 2 weeks.

For the Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos:

Ingredients

– 1 box Buffalo Cauliflower Wings (Recommended Wholly Veggie Buffalo Wings)

– 4 small flour or corn tortillas

– 1 Tomato, diced

– Jarred marinated /pickled eggplant

– Chipotle Sauce to taste

– Radicchio Slaw

– Pickled Red Onions

Directions

1. Cooking Buffalo Wings according to the package, if using Wholly Veggie Wings cook at 425°f for 23-25 minutes, flipping halfway through.

2. Remove cooked wings and evenly coat in Buffalo sauce.

3. Heat tortillas in a pan over low heat until warm.

4. Assemble tacos, layering the radicchio slaw, cauliflower wings, eggplant, tomatoes, pickled red onion and chipotle sauce to taste.

5. Serve immediately and ENJOY!