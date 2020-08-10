Homegrown Business: Premium Farm-to-Table Protein from Farmshare

It’s officially BBQ season! This week we spoke to Jordan Beyea of Farmshare, a local business that’s bringing premium protein to the GTA without the premium price, all while giving back to the community!

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business (that I run alongside my friend Matt Dales and dad, Kevin Beyea) is called Farmshare, and we’re a farm-to-table meat provider delivering top quality, well-priced proteins directly to customers’ doorsteps. For every $10 spent, we donate a meal to one of four local charities chosen by the customer.

What made you want to do this work?

The idea of Farmshare came out of a desire to give everyone in the city access to high quality protein, without cost as a barrier. While volunteering at Evangel Hall Mission with my family, we noticed a severe lack of quality protein available for those facing food insecurity, and with my father’s background working in the poultry industry for 20 years we knew this was something we could help address.

What problem does this solve?

Farmshare solves two problems – first, it gives anyone in the city the ability to purchase premium protein without the premium price, and second, it allows us to give back to those facing food insecurity. For every $10 spent with Farmshare, we donate protein for one meal to a charity chosen by the customer from a list of 4 local organizations serving the GTA.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Anyone in the GTA who likes quality meat and giving back! We serve customers from Oakville to Brampton to Richmond to Whitby and are especially popular now that it’s BBQ season!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We’re a direct to consumer business, so we eliminate the need for customers to go to a restaurant or a high end butcher shop to get the best meats on the market. This means we’re able to sell all our products at incredible prices – like Snake River Farms’ Wagyu Beef for just $56 for 16 oz, compared to $250+ at a local steakhouse. Clients can choose from individual products or special bundles like the Muskoka Specialty Box, that also includes spices and marinades for a foolproof, restaurant-worthy meal.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

All Farmshare orders are placed online on our website, and we deliver across the GTA.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Where do you source your meat?

When comparing different meat distributors the most important thing is to know if you’re truly receiving top quality protein or just being taken for a ride. At Farmshare, we’re meticulous about only getting meat from farms with the highest standards, and source locally to support Ontario farmers (with the exception of Snake River Farms). No additives, preservatives or water to artificially increase the weight of our chicken (more common than you’d expect)!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is working with my family. It is extremely rewarding to work together to feed our customers, many of whom are friends, while also giving back to our community with donations in their names. It’s a win-win for everyone who chooses to get involved.

Running a lean start-up poses many challenges. There are many hats to wear and I have to be extremely flexible. However, the worst part is spending more than 5 minutes in the deep freezer at -20°C.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I went from being a dentist to a chicken delivery guy because of COVID-19 (and couldn’t be happier).

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

My other favourite business is Z103.5 FM and The Evanov Radio Group. My favourite DJs are Tony Monaco and The Hammer. With summer in full swing, Z103.5 plays the best music, whether you are driving home from work listening to The Drive at 5, or by the pool or in the park on a sunny weekend.