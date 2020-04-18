Help Sunshine the Cat Find Her Forever Home in Toronto!

Sunshine comes with 4 FREE training sessions!

With her resting “grump” face and habit of scurrying away when she has visitors, you might be wondering how this lady got the name Sunshine. It’s because underneath her shy, nervous exterior there is a sensitive sweetheart who wants to share her warm, glowing personality with people she can trust. Sunshine radiates a loving tenderness that makes her so pleasant to be around.

Everything about Sunshine is super cute. From her “love you” blinks and quiet purr, to the way she melts under the head scratch. This shy fury baby just needs a little bit of coaxing to trust you. Speaking to her in a calm, quiet voice usually helps. Classical music in the background works too. But none of that compares to having another cat around to show her the way. As shy and sensitive as Sunshine is, she is very much a social girl who just wants a best friend.

Not one for kitty games or rambunctious antics, Sunshine is a sophisticated lady who prefers cozying up to the fireplace with a good book. She loves being read to. She prefers the classics (The Cat in the Hat is one of her favs), but she enjoys pretty much anything. She also loves other cats, and finds it much easier to relax when she has a friendly feline pal to talk to.

Once Sunshine trusts you, you’ll have a warm, comforting companion for all occasions. It just may take a little time. She is very shy and very sensitive. She will need calm, patient people who understand and respect her boundaries. The ideal home is calm and quiet, without young children. The ideal home also has another cat who would welcome Sunshine and help her gain confidence.

Before you tackle that reading list or start that new docuseries, you want a companion like Sunshine to bring the snuggles. To meet Sunshine, please contact our adoptions staff at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Sunshine

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.