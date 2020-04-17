“Five Minutes With” Local Pop-Rock Artist Ezra Jordan

Drawing inspiration from modern pop, as well as R&B and Funk, Ezra Jordan is a master at creating soulful, refreshing, and authentic sounds that truly resonate with his audience. With over 4 Million Streams on Spotify, Ezra’s charted on Mediabase’s US Top 40 Activator Chart twice, was a finalist on CTV’s ’The Launch’ (S1,E4), and performed in TD’s Green Room at The 2019 Juno Awards.

Name: Ezra Jordan

Genre: Pop/Rock

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Cheap Therapy

Latest Single: Easy

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Terroni

Favourite band as a teenager:

Coldplay

Favourite band now:

D’angelo

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Say So – Doja Cat

Live Show Ritual:

Extra long morning shower, afternoon vocal warmup, evening Hot Toddy

Favourite local artist:

Scott Helman, EW x JF

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?:

Pasta from Terroni!

Queen or College St?:

Queen st

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?:

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?:

Roti!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram, Facebook and my website!

Any shows or albums coming up?

My EP Cheap Therapy is coming out on April 9th!