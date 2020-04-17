“Five Minutes With” Local Pop-Rock Artist Ezra Jordan

Drawing inspiration from modern pop, as well as R&B and Funk, Ezra Jordan is a master at creating soulful, refreshing, and authentic sounds that truly resonate with his audience. With over 4 Million Streams on Spotify, Ezra’s charted on Mediabase’s US Top 40 Activator Chart twice, was a finalist on CTV’s ’The Launch’ (S1,E4), and performed in TD’s Green Room at The 2019 Juno Awards.
Name: Ezra Jordan
Genre: Pop/Rock
Founded: 2017
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release: Cheap Therapy
Latest Single: Easy
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
Terroni
Favourite band as a teenager:
Coldplay
Favourite band now:
D’angelo
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Say So – Doja Cat
Live Show Ritual:
Extra long morning shower, afternoon vocal warmup, evening Hot Toddy
Favourite local artist:
Scott Helman, EW x JF
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?:
Pasta from Terroni!
Queen or College St?:
Queen st
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Trinity Bellwoods
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?:
Night Owl
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?:
Roti!
Where can we follow you?
Instagram, Facebook and my website!
Any shows or albums coming up?
My EP Cheap Therapy is coming out on April 9th!