“Five Minutes With: Toronto Sikh R&B Singer CYOKILO

Singer/songwriter formerly known as Gifty Singh, had his first break when he auditioned for Drake’s Producer Noah “40” Shebib in Toronto at the age of 17. The Remix Project Incubator & 40 saw his avidity and propelled his skills into the musician, writer and visual creative we know today; CYOKILO.

Name: Gifty Singh aka CYOKILO [ CEE – HWAHY – OH – KILO ]

Genre: RnB, Soul

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: In Love

Latest Single: In Love

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Osmow’s

Favourite band as a teenager:

Soulquarians

Favourite band now:

Coldplay

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Lauryn Hill ft D’angelo – Nothing even matters

Live Show Ritual:

Meditation, Tea, Vocal warmups

Favourite local artist:

Jessie Reyez

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos allday

Queen or College St?

College St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

Both

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

My Website.

Instagram.

Facebook.

Soundcloud.

Any shows or albums coming up?

New music every month, so subscribe to my YouTube channel!