“Five Minutes With: Toronto Sikh R&B Singer CYOKILO

Singer/songwriter formerly known as Gifty Singh, had his first break when he auditioned for Drake’s Producer Noah “40” Shebib in Toronto at the age of 17. The Remix Project Incubator & 40 saw his avidity and propelled his skills into the musician, writer and visual creative we know today; CYOKILO.
Name: Gifty Singh aka CYOKILO [ CEE – HWAHY – OH – KILO ]
Genre: RnB, Soul
Founded: 2017
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release: In Love
Latest Single: In Love
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant:
Osmow’s
Favourite band as a teenager:
Soulquarians
Favourite band now:
Coldplay
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Lauryn Hill ft D’angelo – Nothing even matters
Live Show Ritual:
Meditation, Tea, Vocal warmups
Favourite local artist:
Jessie Reyez
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees Nachos allday
Queen or College St?
College St
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park
EP or LP?
Both
Early bird or night owl?
Early Bird
Road or studio?
Road
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
New music every month, so subscribe to my YouTube channel!