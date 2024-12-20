Five Minutes With: Indie Soul Band SHEBAD

SHEBAD brings together the talents of visual artist and vocalist Claire Voy and multi-instrumentalist Ciccio Spagnolo to create an Indie Soul experience rooted in exploration. Based in Guelph, this music project is defined by jazz-inspired melodies, infectious basslines, and Claire’s ethereal vocals. Drawing from influences like Stevie Wonder, Hiatus Kaiyote, Joni Mitchell, Amy Winehouse, Daft Punk, and Erykah Badu, the sound of SHEBAD is both captivating and genre-defying. CBC’s Laila Biali describes it as “music that exists in a sonic world of its own.” Performing live as a five-piece ensemble with Bridget Walsh (violin/trumpet), Emil White (keys/sax), and Emmitt Leacock (drums), SHEBAD started 2024 strong, opening for Kamasi Washington, Thievery Corporation, and Anomalie. After a busy summer festival run at events like Hillside, Toronto Jazzfest, Mariposa Folkfest, and Sunfest, the band is now gearing up for the release of their debut album, *Music is the Answer*, out November 1, 2024. The album’s 10 tracks explore music’s transformative power as a life-affirming force, showcasing SHEBAD’s commitment to their craft.

Name:

SHEBAD

Genre:

Indie Soul, Neo-Jazz, Alternative RnB

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Music is the Answer

Latest Single:

Time Takes Time

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Daft Punk for both of us (Claire Voy and Ciccio Spagnolo). We love the world they create, their creativity, freedom and ability to make people DANCE.

Favourite musician now:

Stevie Wonder. Ciccio grew up loving him, has most of his discography on vinyl but Claire didn’t dive into seeing how much of a force Stevie was until recently. He manages to say so much lyrically, musically and from the heart in ways no one else has. An unbelievable talent and inspiration in how much range and exploration he has fit into his incredible career. A true hero of ours.

Guilty pleasure song:

Chase & Status, Bou – Baddadan ft. IRAH, Flowdan, Trigga, Takura

We often use this song to wake up on big show days, it gets us all up and moving FAST

Live show ritual:

Huddle, gratitude and hands in jazz on the count of 5, 6, or 7. We also have to laugh before a show, there’s jokes being thrown constantly and it’s what keeps us all smiling and excited. What’s music making without laughing with friends?

Favourite local musician:

PRRR, they’re cut from the same cloth and so talented and awesome. Also a university band like us!

EP or LP?

LP, albums are what share the stories and last the longest. EPs are great for getting ideas out and trying things though, but LPs are all the projects from our heroes that stick with us the longest

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl 10000% we do most of our writing, working and connecting at night

Road or studio? Yin and Yang, balance in all things. We start to get sad without playing shows cause it’s truly what it’s all about but then there’s so much rest excitement and collaboration that happens in the studio so you truly need both

Any shows or albums coming up?

Debut Album ‘Music is the Answer’

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Crazy Carrot, classic and best place to get fast and healthy food, locally owned and operated.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Wyndham, it’s right downtown and has so many great local businesses including Wyndham Art Supply, the best art store in Guelph

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Exhibition Park, we used to live near here and would come all the time to climb trees and picnic. Had some magic moments doing yoga, laughing, and listening to music under the giant maples there.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Tabu after the artist-led renovation which Claire Voy created a mural for and founding drummer Toby Binder reupholstered ALL the seating! A venue imbued with DIY artist love that we’ve had the help with creating and cleaning and playing at.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Royal Cat Records, the best truly, locally owned by a powerhouse woman. We’re going to be having a display there once we get our hands on our vinyl! We love collaborating with them and they are the backbone of the recorded scene in Guelph.