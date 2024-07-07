Recipe for Korean Style Beef Short Ribs

Immerse yourself in the bold and savoury flavours of Korean Style Beef Short Ribs, a dish that effortlessly marries sweet, spicy, and umami notes. This recipe features tender flanken-style short ribs marinated in a rich blend of soy sauce, Asian pear, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil, ensuring each bite is packed with flavour. Perfect for a family meal or a casual dinner with friends, this dish is easy to prepare yet impressively delicious. Pair these succulent ribs with a medium-bodied red wine like Zinfandel or a chilled Korean beer to complement the robust flavours. Serve with fragrant Jasmine rice, crisp lettuce leaves, and a side of tangy kimchi for a complete and satisfying Korean-inspired feast. This recipe transforms simple ingredients into a delightful dining experience that’s sure to impress.

Korean Style Beef Short Ribs

Prep: 10 mins

Cook: 15 mins

Serves: 4-6

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

1/2 cup small onion peeled and chopped

1 small Asian pear cored and chopped

3-4 garlic cloves peeled and chopped

1″ piece ginger peeled and chopped

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1/2 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp rice wine (mirin)

1/4 cup water

1 1/2 Tbsp roasted sesame oil

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Ground Black Pepper

1 1/2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Sesame Seeds (24 g)

1.350 kg flanken-style beef short ribs

2 green onions thinly sliced for garnish

3 cups Farm Boy™ Jasmine Rice (750 g) or 1 and half cup raw

Farm Boy™ Organic Kimchi

lettuce leaves

Directions:

1. Place onion, pear, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, soy sauce, rice wine, water, sesame oil, black pepper, and sesame seeds in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until smooth.

2. Place ribs in large zipper bag and add marinade. Turn bag to make sure ribs are evenly coated, then place on a tray and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, but best if marinated for 24 hours.

3. When ready to cook, preheat grill to medium high and remove ribs from marinade, scraping and draining excess off completely.

4. Grease grill grates and cook ribs for 4-5 minutes per side, depending on thickness, or until lightly charred and cooked through.

5. Place on platter and garnish with green onions. Serve with Farm Boy™ Jasmine Rice, Farm Boy™ Organic Kimchi, and lettuce leaves.