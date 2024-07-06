Jimmy the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Hey there, I’m Jimmy, a sweet and affectionate cat looking for my forever home! Despite being FIV+, I’m full of love and ready to bring joy to your life. I adore cuddling up with my favourite humans. I’m extremely sweet and love being around people. While I may not be the most playful cat, I enjoy the occasional play session and absolutely love treats! I’m very food motivated, so offering me treats or wet food is the key to my heart. I’m also quite content to sit and be petted, soaking up all the love you have to give.

I would thrive in a calm and loving household where I can receive plenty of attention and affection. A patient owner who understands my needs and is willing to provide me with a comfortable environment to thrive in would be perfect! If you’re interested in making me a part of your family, please visit 11 River Street to start the adoption process. I can’t wait to meet my forever family and share endless cuddles and love with them.

Jimmy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

