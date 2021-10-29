“Five Minutes With” Toronto dream-pop band, Favours

Favours is made up of Jacq Andrade and Alex Zen. They released their first LP “Made to Wait” in 2020. It was recorded at Candle Recording Studios in Toronto. Their song “Stowaway” was featured on Netflix and CBC Gem. Recently, Favours joined forces with Jacq’s brother, Mark Andrade and built a home recording studio in a former halfway house in Mimico. Throughout the pandemic, Favours tracked a ton of music in their home studio. Their EP, “Left Behind”, will be released in 2021 and it features a fresh dream pop, new wave sound inspired by their shared love of the 80’s new wave sound and a DIY post-punk feel. The band collaborated with a strong team for this upcoming EP. They enlisted the talents of Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning who plays bass on the EP, the engineering chops of Tallies’ Dylan Franklin who engineered the drums and bass, and the mixing prowess of Alexandre Bonenfont.
Name:
Favours
Genre:
New Wave / Dream Pop
Founded:
2018
# of Albums:
1
Latest Release:
Single “Right Back” from upcoming EP “Left Behind”
Latest Single:
Right Back
Latest Video:
Favourite musician as a teenager:
Alex: Syd Barrett
Jacq: Radiohead
Mark: Weezer
Favourite musician now:
Alex: Kowloon
Jacq: Nicolas Jaar
Mark: Mount Kimbie
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Alex: Bella Ciao – version by Manu Pilas
Jacq: Confessions Pt II Usher
Mark: Justin Beiber “where r u know”
Live Show Ritual:
Alex: Order 2 beers (Nothing less than 5% alcohol)
Jacq: put my rings on my right hand
Mark: Pre-show band back massage to get limber
Favourite local artist:
Alex: Tallies
Jacq: M.I.Blue
Mark: Breeze
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Alex: Early Bird
Jacq: Night Owl
Mark: Night Owl
Road or studio?
Studio
Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto
Favourite local Restaurant:
Alex: Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu
Jacq: Saku Sushi
Mark: Simone’s Caribbean Roti
Favourite Street:
Queen Street
Favourite Park?
Amos Waits (our local park and name of our start-up record label)
Favourite Music Venue?
Massey Hall
Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?
Alex: Harveys
Jacq: Roti
Mark: Roti
