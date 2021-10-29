“Five Minutes With” Toronto dream-pop band, Favours

Favours is made up of Jacq Andrade and Alex Zen. They released their first LP “Made to Wait” in 2020. It was recorded at Candle Recording Studios in Toronto. Their song “Stowaway” was featured on Netflix and CBC Gem. Recently, Favours joined forces with Jacq’s brother, Mark Andrade and built a home recording studio in a former halfway house in Mimico. Throughout the pandemic, Favours tracked a ton of music in their home studio. Their EP, “Left Behind”, will be released in 2021 and it features a fresh dream pop, new wave sound inspired by their shared love of the 80’s new wave sound and a DIY post-punk feel. The band collaborated with a strong team for this upcoming EP. They enlisted the talents of Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning who plays bass on the EP, the engineering chops of Tallies’ Dylan Franklin who engineered the drums and bass, and the mixing prowess of Alexandre Bonenfont.

Name:

Favours

Genre:

New Wave / Dream Pop

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

1

Latest Release:

Single “Right Back” from upcoming EP “Left Behind”

Latest Single:

Right Back

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Alex: Syd Barrett

Jacq: Radiohead

Mark: Weezer

Favourite musician now:

Alex: Kowloon

Jacq: Nicolas Jaar

Mark: Mount Kimbie

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Alex: Bella Ciao – version by Manu Pilas

Jacq: Confessions Pt II Usher

Mark: Justin Beiber “where r u know”

Live Show Ritual:

Alex: Order 2 beers (Nothing less than 5% alcohol)

Jacq: put my rings on my right hand

Mark: Pre-show band back massage to get limber

Favourite local artist:

Alex: Tallies

Jacq: M.I.Blue

Mark: Breeze

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Alex: Early Bird

Jacq: Night Owl

Mark: Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Alex: Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Jacq: Saku Sushi

Mark: Simone’s Caribbean Roti

Favourite Street:

Queen Street

Favourite Park?

Amos Waits (our local park and name of our start-up record label)

Favourite Music Venue?

Massey Hall

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

Alex: Harveys

Jacq: Roti

Mark: Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | Bandcamp | Apple | Facebook