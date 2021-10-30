The Best of What to See & Do in Toronto this November

The leaves are falling and we’re right into sweater weather if not coats already. The winter will be here soon (along with Daylight Savings Time change). While we anticipate our first snowfall of the season we can’t help but begin to find things worth getting out to see and do this coming month. The holidays are just around the corner and we are looking forward to making memories in the city once again. Here are some happenings across the city in November worth checking out!

Immersive Klimt! A Revolution: 1 Yonge Street, Toronto Star Building. From the producers of the wildly popular Immersive Van Gogh Experience comes another larger than life digital production, this time featuring the works of Austrian artist Gustav Klimt. Considered a rebel of his time, expect to be immersed into his world filled with symbolism, colours and shapes. From Imperial Vienna to vibrant blooms and mermaids. It’s not just about seeing his work come to life but also to feel.

ByBlacks Restaurant Week: November 15 to 21. Various locations. The Fall edition of this food lovers’ event is coming up! Support Black-owned restaurants, chefs, and caterers with exclusive prix fix menu offerings. Meals range from $16 to $22. Each restaurant will offer a considerable collection of delectable dishes from across the diaspora that exhibit the authentic tastes of African and Caribbean cuisine. Full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

The Spectators’ Odyssey – o dell’Inferno: Dopolavoro Teatrale & TO Live. November 2 to 14. is an immersive, contemporary multimedia theatrical experience that takes the audience behind the scenes of two of Toronto’s most iconic buildings, making the audience the central character in the narrative they experience. Inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey and Dante’s Inferno, the terms ‘Odyssey’ and ‘Inferno’ are used as metaphors and re-imagined to be two distinct epic journeys for the audience: BLUE and RED. In BLUE, audiences voyage through the remote parts of the backstage areas of the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, rediscovering what it means to be a “spectator”. In RED, audiences venture through the streets of the surrounding neighbourhood, finding themselves inside the St. Lawrence Market after-hours – a place of exchange where worlds meet through stories. Check our feature interview with Artist Director, Daniele Bartolini to learn more.

Older & Reckless — now more than ever: MOonhORsE Dance Theatre. November 5 to 14 (online event). The 2021 edition of the dance theatre’s acclaimed series celebrates mature dance artists. Curated by Artistic Director Claudia Moore, will feature innovative new dance films created and performed by notable dance artists Peter Chin and Christine Friday, Julia Aplin and Kim Farris-Manning, and William Yong.

Eternals: The IMAX Experience at The Cinesphere, Ontario Place: beginning November 5. The highly anticipated film will give movie lovers the opportunity to see this film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience. Filmmaker Chloé Zhao had full creative control in the production to ensure her personal vision for the IMAX version was done right. Captured with high-resolution IMAX certified digital cameras, the Eternals will provide the IMAX viewing audience 26% more picture in the Cinesphere. You’ll fee like you’re IN the movie!

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the ROM: opens November 13. The popular exhibition of winning nature photography will feature prestigious winners across nine main categories. The ROM is the international photo competition’s exclusive Canadian venue and North American debut host. The competition is organized and presenter by the Natural History Museum in London.

Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival: November 10 to 19. The 25th annual Festival is a unique showcase of contemporary Asian cinema and works from the Asian diaspora. A hybrid on in person and online screenings will happen at this year’s Festival including 18 feature presentations as well as shorts, industry conference, and more. Opening night in-person screening is Islands by Martin Edralin. Tickets and passes are now on sale. Our top picks here.

Shorts That Are Not Pants Film Festival: November 19 to 28. The fourth edition of this Festival of Short Film will once again be virtual this year. This year will feature 70 films from 32 countries and will include narratives, documentaries, animated films Canadian films and more. The festival is a blend of new work and festival award-winners.

Snow Magic at Ontario Place: November 12 to January 16. Take a mythical drive through in this immersive 1.7 km wonderful filled experience. Unlike any other drive thru experience in the city, Snow Magic offers a world of fire, ice and fantastical sights. Eighteen incredible art installations created by some of Canada’s most acclaimed artists come together in this winter wonderland brimming with larger than life mythical creatures, crystal caverns, and a forest of light. Timed entry. Tickets available directly form DriveThruFunCo.com. Price ranges from $45 to $65 per vehicle (prices depend on peak and off peak times).

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail: November 13 to December 23. The multi-sensory drive-thru experience returns this year with a 1.5 km trail located near Black Creek Pioneer Village brings the magic of the holidays. Twinkling lights, festive sets, live entertainers, merry elves and a special guest delight all visitors. Admission per vehicle $25 and must be booked ahead of time on their site. Tickets go on sale November 8. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities to benefit child and youth sports programs across Canada.

Candlelight Concerts: Vivaldi Four Seasons: November 5, 9, 10, and 24. Listeso String Quartet performs an intimate concert at the Metropolitan Community Church as part of the Candlelight series of concerts featuring well known composers in classical music. The quartet is surrounded by warm candlelight offering a stunning setting ideal for a quiet and inspiring evening out. Read more about the concert series here.

Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle!: 1 Yonge Street, Toronto Star Building. November 20 to December 24. From the producers of Immersive Van Gogh comes a new way to experience a holiday tradition. Enter the winter wonderland and experience the larger than life digital projections The March of the Toys and The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy like never before in this 500,000 cubic feet space. Great for all ages.

Lessons in Temperament: Outside The March Immersive Theatrical Experience. November 13 to November 27. This theatrical and streaming tour of the cinematic adaptions of James Smith’s award-winning play Lessons in Temperament will have it’s World Premiere with an in person screening at The Meridian Arts Centre presented by TO Live – followed by a series of in-person and virtual screenings. This cinematic escape into the art and science of piano tuning and the precarious landscapes of the mind. An instrument goes out of tune water or not anyone plays it — something that musician and theatremaker James Smith knows all too well. So after months of being lockdown visit shuttered theatres and doing what he can to keep pianos in tune This ritual soon knocks James’ own search for blanche, growing up as one of four brothers living with obessesive-compulsive disorder, autism, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

POLAR Winter Festival: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds. November 25 to December 26.The magical holiday experience presented by The Concierge Club returns this year but this time it will be an outdoor walk through! Tons of photo ops with later than life decorations from giant teddy bears to a breathtaking Play Ice Tunnel filled with thousands of crystals. The Bandshell stage will be transformed into Santa’s living room filled with festive decor for the perfect photo with Santa. A holiday market will feature local shops to get to your gift list. Expect a few rides as well on the Christmas train, classic carousel anymore. Fill your bellies with holiday east from the food trucks or cuddle around the fire pits with cocktails at the Hotel X’s X-Lounge. Tickets start from $14.99 (rides and Santa photo packages are additional).

Looking ahead..

Hometown Holidays with the Barenaked Ladies: CAA Theatre. Looking ahead to December but tickets will go on sale November 1 to the public. BNL will have a run of holiday concerts that are not to be missed! These special performances offer fans a rare chance to see one of Canada’s most cherished musicians in an intimate setting. The show will consist of “Hits for the Holidays” and some of their greatest hits. “Snacktime” matinee concerts will offer family fun sized version suitable for all ages.