Emma’s direct to consumer mattress brand entering the Canadian market

The direct to consumer mattress business has seen a huge amount of growth over the past several years. Both Canadian and American brands have been pushing their brands through competitive advertising campaigns, hoping to take a piece of the market normally dominated by department stores and mattress retail stores.

With the market now favouring these direct to consumer models, it was only a matter of time before more competition entered the Canadian market. It now has, and the latest competitor of the mattress wars is German company Emma, a brand headquartered in Frankfurt.

The company was founded by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, a former consultant at McKinsey, and Manuel Mueller, an MBA and serial entrepreneur, founded Emma – The Sleep Company in 2013. They launched the D2C Emma brand in December 2015 in Germany. The company has since expanded to over 20 countries and entered Canada earlier this year. Emma is a part of the Bettzeit family, a company dedicated to improving sleep quality.

Since their launch, Emma has sold over 700,000 mattresses worldwide.

We got a chance to find out more from the founders to learn about the company and why they got into the business.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Emma is an international direct-to-consumer brand. Its core product, the Emma mattress, is designed with all sleepers in mind. No matter your sleeping position or body type, Emma aligns your spine, isolates motion, and keeps you cool while you sleep. In addition, it is delivered in a box right to the customer’s door for free. The customer then has 100 nights to sleep on the mattress and decide if it is right for them. If not, Emma offers free returns, and will collect the mattress at the customer’s convenience. As our products develop and diversify, we really emphasize the role that technology plays in our company. As our expert R&D team works to develop products beyond the ergonomic scope and into the “sleep tech” area, Emma is defined by its continuous innovation to provide consumers with the best night’s sleep.

What made you want to do this work?

Manuel and Dennis realized that the eCommerce area should not be limited to the more traditional industries that began to populate the internet early on. As Manuel had a background in the medical equipment and mattress area, he and Dennis decided to bring their product to consumers in the most convenient way possible. Via the internet.

What problem does this solve?

The business model that Emma utilizes works to support transparency in the mattress industry. No longer do consumers have pay for the retail middle-man. By offering our product direct to our consumers, we are able to give them the best price. In addition, the convenience that customers experience buying and trying a mattress from their homes is far superior to the traditional retail experience. Given that the Emma mattress was designed for all sleepers, we simplify the shopping process. And, there is no risk involved. Ultimately, Emma enhances the customer journey at every step of the way.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele varies immensely as, of course, everyone sleeps! We work to reach all corners of the market and increase consumer confidence of the eCommerce mattress industry. We here at Emma understand that shifting the thought process of buying a mattress in a store to buying it online is a task in itself. We find that most of our customers are between the ages of 25 and 55, and are extremely lifestyle-oriented, meaning they understand the importance of a good night’s sleep.

How does it work? How many countries are now selling EMMA?

Consumers go directly to our website, choose their desired size, and can pay directly on our site. The process is extremely quick and easy. Emma is now sold in over 20 countries across the globe. Emma has been break-even since 2017, with a 2019 revenue of 150 million Euros, and a year-on-year growth of 86%.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We sell online in every province! Look us up at emma-mattress.ca.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

<Why is Emma the best mattress for me?>

Emma is the best mattress for you because we invest a lot of time and money into our highly skilled R&D team. Our team members are constantly developing mattresses which hold multiple consumer awards in many countries for their high quality. The Emma mattress is made with every type of sleeper in mind.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We are good in bed!