Homegrown Business: Renting Stylish Clothes with Sprout Collection

Our Homegrown Business feature this week is on Sprout Collection Ltd! Founded by a woman as her body was changing through her pregnancy, Sprout Collection solves multiple problems, including: what do I wear today, and how can I reduce my environment impact? We spoke to the wonderful founder herself, Joyce Lim to learn more!

What is your business called and what does it do?

Sprout Collection Ltd. We offer stylish designer clothing for rent on a monthly subscription basis (including maternity)

What made you want to do this work?

I was pregnant with my first and working as a lawyer and finding it extremely challenging and costly to have to replace my entire wardrobe to suit my changing body.

What problem does this solve?

Environmental issues such as textile over supply and wastage. The textile industry is the #2 polluter of the planet, behind big oil. We are here to challeng the way people consume fashion. There are two ways to help our planet, Reuse your clothing and Reduce your consumption. We are also here to solve the fashion woes of every Canadian woman who finds her closet uninspiring and costly.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Mid 20s to early 40s. Working professionals.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We have 3 different packages. $119/month for 1 box a month comprising 4 pieces of clothing. $199/month for unlimited boxes of clothing for the month. We also include a one-off rental option for special occasion rentals.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can find us on our website.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Why should I spend $120 a month renting used clothing when I can buy the clothing. Or are your clothes cleaned? We get these two questions everytime.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

When we receive handwritten notes from our customer thanking us for making their sartorial lives a little more colourful and fun. The worst is when we don’t live up to a customer’s expectations.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Neither my husband nor I (we are both co-founders) have any background in fashion!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Finley!