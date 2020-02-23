Canadian Seafood Chowder Recipe by Chef John Morris

Our recipe this week comes from Executive Chef John Morris of 360 Restaurant in the CN Tower. In celebration of this year’s Chowder Chowdown, Chef John Morris provided last year’s winning Seafood Chowder Recipe to keep you warm this winter! Happening Wednesday, February 26 at the Fermenting Cellar, attendees will have the chance to sample and vote on their favourite sustainable chowder recipes from Toronto’s most notable chefs, while enjoying craft beer, spirits and wine—making this a competition where truly everyone in attendance is a winner.

Seafood Chowder

Makes 4-6 Portions

Ingredients

25 mL clarified butter

1 medium onion diced

1 leeks diced

2 stalks celery diced

75g BC sablefish (smoked)

75g Manitoulin Island lake trout

75g bay scallops

75g Fogo island shrimp

50 g Fogo snow crab cracker

75 mL dry white wine

75g fingerling yellow & purple potatoes cooked and sliced

1 L fish fumet

1 L whipping cream

1 tsp dill roughly chopped

1 tsp tarragon roughly chopped

TT Vancouver Island sea salt

TT toasted black pepper ground

Method

Sauté onions and leek in clarified butter, add the wine and reduce by half. Add fish stock, then simmer for 5 minutes. Add the fish and seafood and cook for a few minutes until fish is just cooked. Season with herbs and s&p and remove from heat. Garnish with salmon roe crème fraiche & Fogo snow crab tapioca cracker.

Make sure to check out the Chowder Chowdown this Wednesday February 26!