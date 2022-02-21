Homegrown Business: The Breakfast Pantry by Jordan Kruger

The Breakfast Pantry is a Toronto business that offers breakfast & pantry staples, health & wellness essentials, self-care & home goods. We spoke with Jordan Kruger, Founder & Creative Director, to find out more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called The Breakfast Pantry. Through our website and retail store, we offer a curated selection of breakfast & pantry staples, health & wellness essentials, self-care & home goods. I carefully select products that are plant-based, organic and contain clean ingredients, because these foods have a significant positive impact on our health and ecological footprint. My goal is simply to help others start their days feeling their best.

What made you want to do this work?

As a health-conscious, plant-based eater, I’ve always made time for what I believe is the most important part of the day- a wholesome and energizing breakfast. In 2019, I studied Food Media at Centennial College, where I was given the assignment to create “a food business concept.” This is how The Breakfast Pantry blossomed. I channelled my passions for breakfast and plant-based eating into creating a concept for an online shop that would make stocking up on plant-based breakfast products simple, fun and convenient. After graduating, I put all my energy into bringing my school project to life.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

In recent years, the food industry has seen massive growth in online grocery retail, health, wellness and plant-based eating. Despite this, I noticed a lack of online food retailers that felt engaging and enjoyable to shop. My goal was to create a convenient and easy online shopping experience where consumers felt as if they were walking down the aisles of their favourite local health food store (but online!). I want The Breakfast Pantry to be a place where customers can trust that they are receiving quality, nutritious products from a company that values their health and wellbeing.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

The majority of our clients are women (age 16+) living in Canada and the US – although there’s truly something for just about anyone on our site. Whether you’re interested in breakfast, healthy eating, plant-based eating, self-care or kitchen organization – we’ve got you covered!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We have an e-commerce platform that makes it super convenient for customers across Canada and the US to order their favourite breakfast and pantry staples.

We also recently opened our first retail store!

Where in the city can we find your profession?

In addition to being online, we have a store located in downtown Toronto at Stackt Market (Canada’s largest shipping container market!). Stackt is located at 28 Bathurst Street and you can find our shop in unit 5-108!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What sets you aside from other online grocery retailers? We are the first online grocery retailer with a niche focus on organic and plant-based breakfast products and pantry staples. Not only do we offer food products, but we also have a range of lifestyle products that help people start their day feeling great.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part has been developing relationships with customers and receiving so much positive feedback. I get so many kind emails and messages from customers, and it puts the biggest smile on my face every time. Since happy customers are the best part – the worst part is probably experiencing the occasional lost or damaged package, as well as the shipping delays that have occurred throughout Covid, as I never want our customers to be upset!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Q: Why are vegans the best friends in the world?

A: They never have beef with you.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

More Granola