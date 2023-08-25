Five Minutes With: Toronto Soul and R&B Band The Recipee

Jason Larmond, Juwayon Clarke (pronounced “Zhu-way-on”), Otis Williams, Johnathan Kerr, and Omar Lunan make up The Recipee Band, bringing with them more than 20 years of combined experience in performing, arranging, producing, and mixing music. Known for their high-energy performances and extensive repertoire, The Recipee Band is a crowd favourite for both local and international Canadian acts. Their impressive list of clients and venues includes Harbourfront Centre Toronto, Rogers Centre, Air Canada Centre, Hummingbird, and artists such as Justin Bieber, Brandy, Deborah Cox, Mýa, Tank, Usher, Kardinal Offishall, Glenn Lewis, and JRDN, among others. The Recipee Band’s commitment to ongoing learning and staying up-to-date with various genres, including gospel, rock, soul, funk, country, jazz, reggae, and blues, ensure they can find the right mix to please any audience.

Name:

The Recipee

Genre:

Soul, R&B, Gospel, Reggae, Hip Hop

Founded:

2012

# of Albums:

1 on the way!

Latest Single:

“Edges Laid (Tonight)”

Latest Video:

Favourite musicians growing up:

The Clarke Sisters, Brandy, Jon P Kee, Stevie Wonder, Michael McDonald

Favourite musician now:

Luke James, Tank, Chris Brown, PJ Morton, Tiana Major9

Guilty pleasure song:

Fine China – Chris Brown

Live show ritual:

Finding parking that won’t ding you 2 different rates before and after 6 pm

Favourite local musician:

Shi Wisdom

EP or LP?

Depends on the artist. LP for classics

Early bird or night owl?

All Night owls (the grind doesn’t stop!)

Road or studio?

Both!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Lot 25 or Grumpys

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

King Street. That’s where our 7 years live music night began

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Chinguacousey Park. Lots of family BBQs!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

History or ACC

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long and McQuade