“Five Minutes With” Local Toronto Musician STORRY

STORRY is a seasoned artist trained in classical music who performs Mozart arias with as much confidence as hip hop, R&B, and gospel. Fierce and multifaceted, she writes and produces all her music. STORRY’s voice quality is second to none, and she uses and enhances her incredible sonorous gifts with prophecies witty, raw, and life-changing.

She preaches from experience. Lots of it. Her songs offer an honest portrait of life as a woman: it’s an image everybody can recognize, even if they don’t want to. Her poetic and musical creativity is unapologetic and fearless. In releasing her music, STORRY is leaving the shadows and showing us the result of decades of artistic work.

Name: STORRY

Genre: R&B/Soul/Pop

Founded: I sang my ABC’s into a microphone and haven’t stopped since.

# of Albums: My debut album is being released February 20th, 2020! It’s a concept album called CH III: The Come Up.

Latest Release: ‘A Lost Find‘

Latest Single: ‘A Lost Find‘

Latest Video: ‘A Lost Find’ which was self-directed

Favourite Restaurant:

My aunt’s vegan restaurant Nourishmoi in Port Credit.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Destiny’s Child

Favourite band now:

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Hotline Bling – Drake

Live Show Ritual:

I get so nervous that I’m basically in the washroom until I go on stage. TMI?

Favourite local artist:

Junia-T

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood Salad from Fresh. I’ve been plant-based for 13 years and Fresh was pretty much the only vegan spot back then.

Queen or College St?

Queen St W is literally where everyone I know lives/hangs. Within a 3-block radius.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods Park. I met some really lovely people late at night last summer in that park.

EP or LP?

LP – I have a lot to say, so I like longer mediums to get all my ideas out.

Early bird or night owl?

I’ve been a night owl since I can remember. I was going to karaoke bars with my dad as a kid, watching late movies on TV that would scare the crap out of me and was barely able to wake up for school in the morning. My mom would dress me while I slept haha. I remember her tossing me around on the bed trying to get my pants on. Now, for the past 12 years, I’ve had a ‘bedtime’ of 4am. I love driving at 3 in the morning. The roads are empty and the city is quiet. There’s something about it that’s so enchanting. Most people are asleep, so there isn’t that anxious energy of the daily grind. I usually get most of my creative ideas at that time too.

Road or studio?

Road – I love travelling and performing. I’m a nomad/gypsy at heart. I love meeting new people and partaking in the local experience wherever I go, so I Couch-surf everywhere I go.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Chocolate (for breakfast, lunch and dinner)

Where can we follow you?

The best way to stay up to date is to subscribe to my email list: www.storrymusic.com

You can also follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok @storrymusic.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have an album release February 20th, 2020 with an album launch concert on the same day in Toronto at Lula Lounge – you can find tickets here, and. on my website: www.storrymusic.com – Come out! It’s gonna be lit! 💥