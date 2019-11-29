“Five Minutes with” Toronto pop singer/songwriter Ralph

Born and raised in downtown Toronto, Ralph (Raffa Weyman) has been singing and making up stories since before she can remember. Inspired by aesthetic queens such as Solange and Kali Uchis, while mesmerized by the icons of yesteryear like David Bowie, Cher, Prince and Stevie Nicks, Ralph’s unique music videos and personal style have garnered attention and interest. Her music is no different; it’s catchy but cool, sexy but smart, edgy but evocative. With an emphasis on narrative songwriting and genre-bending musical style, Ralph has created a special role for herself within the contemporary music scene.

Name: Ralph

Genre: Pop!

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 1 EP, 1 album, 1 soon-to-be mini album Latest Release: Song – See below

Latest Single: ‘Last Time’

Latest Video: ‘No Muss No Fuss’

Favourite Restaurant:

Imanishi

Favourite band as a teenager:

A Tribe Called Quest or Feist

Favourite band now:

I don’t have ONE but I love Peggy Gou right now

Guilty Pleasure Song:

‘A Life That’s Good’ from Nashville the TV Show

Live Show Ritual:

I always do a vocal warm up and right before we go onstage, my band and I do a cute little group handshake called a cinnamon roll

Favourite local artist:

Odie

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Fresh. If you know me, you know I’m a freak for a good salad

Queen or College St?

Queen street west, hands down

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Bellwoods felt too crazy this summer so I rediscovered High Park! A great intimate picnic destination and the zoo is cute

EP or LP?

I love an EP. It’s like a sweet little taste of something, so easy to digest.

Early bird or night owl?

Oh god, night owl. I like to run around 11 pm. I’m bad.

Road or studio?

Oooooh…studio. I love traveling and adventure but I’m also a big baby and get FOMO and miss my friends, family and bed.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

There’s an Indian Roti place on Dupont that my family has been going to for years. It’s our secret spot and it’s unreal – their chicken saag roti is delicious

Where can we follow you?

subscribe to my newsletter at songsbyralph.com

Any shows or albums coming up?

My new EP ‘Flashbacks & Fantasies’ comes out November 13th! And I have my Toronto headline show at the Mod Club on December 5th and my NYC headline show on Dec 7th. Announcing more fun dates soon, so follow me to stay in the know