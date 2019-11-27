“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor Romaine Waite

What can I say, Romaine Waite has always been a character. As a little boy he would do things to make me laugh, especially when he was trying to avoid being grounded. There were times when raising him was a challenge, but I can honestly say I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’m very proud to see him pursuing something he loves, with such determination. I look forward to watching him grow and distinguish himself through his artistry.

–Written by his mother

What ‘hood are you in?

I currently live in the west end

What do you do?

I am an Actor

What are you currently working on?

You can currently see me as Winston Sams in the new Hallmark Movie: Crossword Mysteries and Bill Peters in Frankie Drake Mysteries on CBC.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram: @romainewaite_ OR Twitter: @romainewaite_