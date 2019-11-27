“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor Romaine Waite

November 27, 2019 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts, Performing Arts

What can I say, Romaine Waite has always been a character. As a little boy he would do things to make me laugh, especially when he was trying to avoid being grounded. There were times when raising him was a challenge, but I can honestly say I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’m very proud to see him pursuing something he loves, with such determination. I look forward to watching him grow and distinguish himself through his artistry.

–Written by his mother

Romaine Waite - Quiet time in a foreign land. Naples.
Romaine Waite – Quiet time in a foreign land. Naples.
Romaine Waite - Facetime with my ancestors. The National Museum of African American History and Culture
Romaine Waite – Facetime with my ancestors. The National Museum of African American History and Culture
I gotta need for speed. My baby.
I gotta need for speed. My baby.
Too close for comfort. Set life.
Too close for comfort. Set life.
Air Time. Radio interview for a project.
Air Time. Radio interview for a project.
Like I said, I gotta need for speed. Bahrain International Karting Circuit.
Like I said, I gotta need for speed. Bahrain International Karting Circuit.
Romaine Waite - 'Fore the day I die, Imma touch the sky. Gliding.
Romaine Waite – ‘Fore the day I die, Imma touch the sky. Gliding.
Romaine Waite - 3's Company. Post Production for a feature film I starred in.
Romaine Waite – 3’s Company. Post Production for a feature film I starred in.

What ‘hood are you in?

I currently live in the west end

What do you do?

I am an Actor

What are you currently working on?

You can currently see me as Winston Sams in the new Hallmark Movie: Crossword Mysteries and Bill Peters in Frankie Drake Mysteries on CBC.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram: @romainewaite_ OR Twitter: @romainewaite_

 

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1764 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Website Twitter

Related Articles