“A Day in The Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Eva Lewarne

Eva Lewarne is a Canadian visual artist, painter, and photographer originally from Poland. Based in Toronto, she is a graduate of the Ontario College of Art. She has had many exhibitions here and abroad and even had her work stolen from the Grand Palais in France. Only her and Monet that year the Paris Police had said. She has been featured this year in Gold List Artists of 2024 in Art Market International Magazine. Not the first time. Being prolific she is dedicated to mostly painting women with their many moods and emotions and being in the world and beyond.

She lives in an artist’s work-live space alone and is able to have her studio in her home. That helps with touch-ups and never having to get out of her pyjamas when painting. Sometimes though it does foster over painting older works when canvases aren’t available.

She walks a lot in rain or shine spanning the landscape and looking at people wondering what makes them tick. A coffee addict, she often ends up in some interesting cafe in Queen West, often on Ossington. Her art is called Expressive-Modern-Figurative.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

My hood is Queen West

What do you do?

I paint or do photography and play in Photoshop

What are you currently working on?

Today I retouched a painting and liked it much better and I went for a walk to get a latte from Jimmy’s Coffee

Where can we find your work?

My work is on my Website and Instagram