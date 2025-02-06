Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Kristin Doucet

Meet Kristin Doucet, a fresh face in the Toronto comedy scene who proves it’s never too late to follow your passion. At 54, Kristin took her first comedy class at Toronto’s Comedy Bar and has been hooked ever since. From her first student showcase to sharing the stage with professional comedians at The Cave T.O., she’s quickly carving out her place in the world of stand-up. Kristin’s comedy draws on her life as a wife and mom of two teenagers, blending storytelling with sharp observational and self-deprecating humour. Whether she’s riffing about the joys of menopause or finding the funny in everyday family life, Kristin delivers relatable laughs with a witty edge. You can catch her next set on March 11th at Comedy Bar!

How would you describe your comedy style?

I guess you could call me a storyteller who looks to everyday life to find humour. I’ve been married for 20 years and have two teenagers, so there is no shortage of material. When I’m going through a rough patch, I try to reframe what’s happening as a bit I could potentially use in a set.

I also default to using self-deprecation to remind people that we’re all imperfect, and we need to celebrate those imperfections. I think this is where comedy can play an important role in our mental health. My social media algorithm is all comedians now, which is much healthier than the curated lives and junk values that used to come through my feeds.

Who is your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up in the 70s and 80s, I loved to watch Carol Burnett and Benny Hill for their silly but hilarious sketches. My family would watch Joan Rivers together on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. I loved her self-deprecating humour. Joan was an icon and led the way for female comics.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Right now I am loving Nate Bargatze. His comedy is simple yet hilarious. He’s also clean. I’ve tried that approach, but it’s just not me. And let’s face it, the more you are yourself, the funnier you’ll be.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Sipping on a strong G&T while listening to my 15-year-old son’s hip-hop playlist. My anthem is All the Way Up.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My last few gigs have been at The CaveTO at Teddy Beer. My former comedy instructor, Dan Galea, runs it. He’s amazing – a true artist. I’ve performed with some unbelievably funny people there. It’s also got a great, laid-back vibe.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I do a bit about menopause and all of its glorious symptoms – from hot flashes and mood swings to low libido. I talk about a sex video I made with my husband to get in “the mood” (it was hideous!) And from there I analyze all the things that have gone horribly wrong with my body as I’ve aged.

I haven’t seen a lot of stand-up comedians cover menopause. I’m proud that I can represent the suffering women out there and hopefully ease their pain with laughter.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

YouTube is great for getting exposure to all sorts of comics, but attending live shows – particularly amateur nights – is the best. Who knows, you might see an up-and-comer (like myself) and 10 years later they’re on Netflix. Anything can happen!

Tell us a joke about your city

I’m originally from Niagara Falls. Yes, people live there.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’ve got a show on February 8 at the Imperial Pub in Toronto at 10 p.m. It’s a Melissa McCarthy tribute with an all-female lineup!

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram and see my showcase video here.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I can’t believe how many good comedians there are in Toronto! My classmate Goerge Kakridonis is a great storyteller. Like myself, he’s just getting into comedy. His stories are unbelievable but true!