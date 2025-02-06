Have you experienced symptoms like extreme fatigue, higher than average hair fall, brittle nails or pale skin ⎯ and just brushed it off as something everyone probably goes through? With World Anemia Awareness Day approaching on February 13, it’s a critical time to raise awareness about this silent epidemic, which happens to be one of the most common yet overlooked health issues worldwide. Chronically low iron in the body means the body is simply low on oxygen to carry out its normal functions, like muscle repair, immunity, energy levels and more. Anemia also has significant global health implications, as it disproportionately impacts women, children, and those leading an athletic lifestyle to name a few.

Dr. Gavin Armstrong, CEO and renowned research doctor at Lucky Iron Life shines a spotlight on this pressing issue. The social enterprise, which rebranded in 2023, began in 2008 with the goal of addressing high anemia levels in a rural Cambodian village. After a series of iterations with iron ingots, a fish-shaped iron fortifying cooking tool was chosen as the foundation product for the company because the fish symbolizes luck in Cambodian culture and opting for this shape helped increase compliance in the local community. Thus, the Lucky Iron Fish was introduced to the world. Over a decade later, the company is still focused on improving global health by providing an easy and sustainable way to fortify meals with extra iron right from your home.

Lucky Iron Life offers simple, practical cooking tools (in the shape of a Fish and a Leaf) that integrate seamlessly into cooking, allowing people to boost their iron levels without the undesirable side effects often linked to traditional supplements. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 2 billion people worldwide are affected by anemia and a similarly large number face iron deficiency without being anemic.

Speaking with the Toronto Guardian, Dr. Armstrong talks about who is at higher risk of iron deficiency and why it’s important for Torontonians and Canadians to be more proactive about recognizing and addressing this condition, considering the significant consequences for both individual well-being and economic productivity. “Despite its prevalence, iron deficiency remains largely underdiagnosed, making its true impact difficult to measure,” says Dr. Armstrong. “While anyone can be affected, certain groups are at higher risk, including women, people who menstruate, children, vegetarians and vegans, athletes, and low-income individuals. Vulnerable populations, including newcomers and Indigenous communities, often face dietary barriers that exacerbate the issue.”

“Iron deficiency can lead to fatigue, weakness, dizziness, and impaired concentration, reducing work performance, hindering academic success, and diminishing overall quality of life,” says Dr. Armstrong. Dr. Armstrong points to research that establishes a clear link between iron deficiency and mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline. “In children, it can stunt growth and impair cognitive development, while in adults, it affects physical endurance and mental sharpness,” he says.

Dr. Armstrong stresses the need for greater attention to iron deficiency, advocating for more education, early screening, dietary improvements, and innovative solutions like the Lucky Iron Fish. “Addressing this issue can lead to healthier individuals, stronger communities, and a more productive society,” he says.

Describing the preparation process, he adds that “simply boiling the Lucky Iron Fish in 1L of slightly acidified liquid—such as water, soup, or pasta sauce—will add 6-8mg of iron to your diet without altering the taste, colour, or smell of the liquid. The fish can be reused every day for up to five years, making it both cost-effective and sustainable.”

Dr. Armstrong highlights that their products have been validated through numerous independent clinical trials. Built on science and values, Lucky Iron Life’s products are founded on evidence-based solutions. A portion of every sale goes toward donating units to families in need around the world. “To date, through sales and donations, we have helped improve the lives of over 1 million people,” Dr. Armstrong says.

To put a Lucky Iron Fish or Leaf in every home that needs one, the company is dedicated to combating iron deficiency and creating lasting change. To learn more, visit the company’s website.