Old photographs of Yonge and Bloor over the years

The intersection of Yonge and Bloor has seen a lot of change over the years. From the constant cycling of retail stores, to the construction and opening of the TTC Subway system, to the construction of the CIBC and The Bay towers to today, where monster condos have gone up with more to come.

Whenever I visit the Toronto Archives I always just want to take a short peek and then end up spending hours of my day browsing old photographs. There are so many archived photos available on location and online that one must spend some time there to really appreciate the amount of work that has gone into archiving our city’s history.

Growing up just a few blocks from Yonge and Bloor, I thought this would be a fun post for me to do. I used to work as a projectionist at the Uptown and Backstage Movie Theatres, that when demolished killed a man in a building next door. I also used to love going to eat at the Harveys restaurant there that was in the building demolished for the condo on the South-East corner. I remember going to the Canadian Tire just north of Bloor with my father to buy tools for his next project, though I don’t remember the gas being $0.50 a litre.

What are some of your fond memories of the area?