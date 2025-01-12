Celebrate the holiday season with these tender and wholesome Goat Milk Vanilla-Cinnamon Carrot Muffins! Bursting with natural sweetness from fresh carrots and warm notes of vanilla and cinnamon, these muffins are crafted for little hands to enjoy. Powered by Kabrita Goat Milk Toddler Nutrition, they provide a nutritious twist that’s easy on tiny tummies. Whether as a breakfast treat or a midday snack, these muffins are sure to bring cheer to your toddler’s plate.

Goat Milk Vanilla-Cinnamon Carrot Muffins

Serves: 12



Ingredients:

1/2 cup (120 ml) prepared Kabrita Goat Milk Toddler Nutrition

6 small or 3 large carrots, peeled

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 ml) baking powder

½ tsp (2 ml) baking soda

¼ tsp (1 ml) ground cinnamon

2 eggs

1/2 cup (125 ml) lightly packed brown sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) vegetable oil

1 tsp (5 ml) pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F (180C). Lightly coat or spray a 12-cup muffin tin with oil. Grate carrots using the grating disc of a food processor or a box grater. Measure out exactly 3 cups (750 mL) lightly-packed grated carrots.} Place flour, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Using a whisk, stir until evenly mixed. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs with sugar, prepared Kabrita Goat-Milk Toddler Nutrition, oil and vanilla. Pour egg mixture over flour mixture and stir gently. Add carrots and stir just until mixed. Spoon and divide between prepared muffin cups. Bake in the centre of my preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre of muffins comes out clean, about 20 to 22 minutes. Let stand for five minutes, then remove to a rack (run a butter knife around each muffin to release, if needed).

*Not suitable for cow milk protein allergy