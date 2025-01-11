Linus the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Linus is an older feline gentleman. From his love bites to his post-midnight zoomies, his adorable antics will brighten anyone’s day. He is generally shy and prefers to have his own space rather than being on a lap, and while he doesn’t like being held, he enjoys being near you on his own terms. Loud noises, like the vacuum cleaner and washing machine, easily frighten him, so a calm and quiet environment is ideal. Linus thrives on routine, especially due to his diabetes, which requires a bit of extra care but is well-managed. He’s a sweet, deserving companion for a patient and loving home. Please reach out to our adoption team for more information!

Linus

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 11 Years 11 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

