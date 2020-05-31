Raspberry Mousse from Chef Bruno Feldeisen’s Baking With Bruno

This weeks recipe is a raspberry mousse is the perfect recipe to highlight a seasonal fruit at the peak of its season. It comes from Baking With Bruno: A French Baker’s North American Love Story by Chef Bruno Feldeisen. “This book of recipes documents my discovery of North American food culture in the context of my French culinary background. Going from a distinct old-world culture with very defined culinary rules to a land where anything seemed possible—especially for newcomers—made my exploration all the sweeter. This is my ode to that delightful journey.”

Raspberry Mousse

Serves 4

Ingredients

– 2 cups (500 mL) fresh or frozen raspberries

– ¾ cup (60 mL) icing sugar

– 2 tbsp. (30 mL) lemon juice

– 1 tbsp. (15 mL) unflavoured gelatine

– 1½ cups (375 mL) whipping cream

Instructions

1. In an electric mixer, using the whisk attachment, whip the cream until soft peaks form. Set aside in the refrigerator until needed.

2. In a tall blender, mix the raspberries, sugar and lemon juice until smooth on medium speed. Remove all the seeds by passing the raspberry purée through a fine mesh sieve.

3. Dissolve the gelatine powder with 4 tbsp. (60 mL) of cold water and stir with a small spoon until smooth. Pour the raspberry purée into a medium saucepan and warm slightly. It should feel warm to the touch.

4. Remove from the stove then whisk in the dissolved gelatine. Gently fold the whipped cream into the purée until fully incorporated and spoon the raspberry mousse equally into 4 glasses.

5. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Tips & Twists

Easily substitute the raspberries with strawberries. Or create a two-flavour combination by alternating layers of raspberry mousse and lemon curd for a delicious summer dessert.