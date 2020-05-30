Stanley (Stan the Man) Needs a New Home in Toronto!

Stanley, but most commonly known as Stan the Man. He is good looking and he knows it. Catch him taking a peek at himself in every mirror that he passes by, making sure he’s in tip top shape for whoever he runs into. Stanley is like a Ken doll but in cat form. He loves to groom himself and you will never catch Stanley with any stray hairs. He’s got game with all the ladies around town so he will most definitely be the best-looking man in your household.

A feisty boy with a big heart, Stanley is sure to keep you on your toes. Sometimes he wishes he was a human so could win at every play fight, but then he wouldn’t get any belly rubs or catnip, so he decided being the most handsome cat in town is the second-best option.

Whatever Stanley says is whatever goes. He is the man of the household but still has a soft side to him (which he sometimes doesn’t like to admit). Being the determined boy that he is, Stanley has to get used to you if you ever want to get in on his daily haircare routine. How does he keep his hair so shiny and purrfect you ask? Only his closest friends know the answer. Gradually over time, if you tell him he is as handsome as he knows he is, he will warm up to you. Rub his belly and give him some forehead pats, and you will win over his heart (and his beauty tips).

Stanley would probably do best in a household where his humans don’t have to be shared among other pets. However, he has never really been around other animals so if they prove they are worthy of Stanley’s friendship, Stanley may be okay with other animals around.

For more info on Stan the Man, you can contact our adoptions staff at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com. To begin the adoptions process, visit our website.

Upon adoption, Stanley gets 4 free training sessions!

Stanley

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 3 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

