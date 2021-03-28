Spring Sausage Eggs Benedict Recipe by Chef Paul Lillakas

This take on the classic Eggs Benedict by Chef Paul Lillakas features waffle iron hash browns, over easy eggs and breakfast sausage smothered in hollandaise sauce. Perfect for a spring brunch.

By Chef Paul Lillakas

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Waffled Hash Browns

Ingredients

-2 cups (250 mL) frozen diced hash browns, thawed

-1 egg

-2 green onions, sliced

-½ cup (125 mL) shredded old cheddar cheese

-¼ tsp (1.25 mL) salt

Directions

1. Preheat waffle iron.

2. In a bowl, combine hash browns, egg, green onions, cheddar cheese and salt. Mix thoroughly to combine.

3. Spoon mixture into greased waffle iron and press until golden brown and crisp, about 10-15 minutes. Cut the waffle into four portions.

Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

-2 egg yolks

-1 tsp (5 mL) water

-½ cup (125 mL) unsalted butter

-1 tsp (5 mL) lemon juice

-Sea salt and black pepper

Directions

1. Select a cup or glass cylinder that just fits the head of immersion (stick) blender. Combine egg yolks and water.

2. In a small pot, over medium heat, melt butter until simmering and no longer foaming, about 1-2 minutes.

3. Transfer to measuring glass with pouring spout. Insert immersion blender into bottom cup with egg yolks and start blending. With the blender running, slowly pour hot butter in until completely smooth and creamy.

4. Stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Thin with additional water, if needed. Set aside or keep warm in 2 inches (5 cm) of warm tap water.

Eggs Benedict

Ingredients

-4 cooked breakfast sausages

-4 eggs

-Mixed microgreens

Directions

1. Slice sausages lengthwise almost all the way through. In a greased non-stick skillet over medium heat, fry sausages, flipping once, until browned and crisp. Move to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

2. Wipe pan clean, grease and cook eggs, flipping once until cooked but soft in the middle, about 2-3 minutes.

3. Top each waffle piece with sausage, egg and hollandaise sauce. Garnish with mixed microgreens.