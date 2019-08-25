Spaghetti Con Le Sarde from Toronto chef Kshitiz Sethi

Four young Toronto chefs recently competed for the chance to represent Canada at the Barilla Pasta World Championship in Paris in front of a panel of respected restauranteurs and industry experts at an event hosted in partnership with Canada’s 100 Best. The winner of the competition was Kshitiz Sethi from Paese Ristorante, with his Spaghetti Con Le Sarde recipe. Chef Kshitiz will go on to compete against 17 other chefs from countries all over the world this October.

Here is Chef Kshitiz’s winning recipe

Spaghetti con le Sarde

Prep: 10 mins Cook: 20 mins

Makes: 5-6 servings

Ingredients

– 1 box Barilla® Spaghetti

– 1 box Sardine Fillet cleaned

– 2 cups Fennel

– 1 can Italian Tomato Paste

– ½ cup Pine Nuts

– ¼ cup Raisins

– ½ cup Italian Bread Crumbs

– 2 pc Onion

– ½ tsp. Saffron

For Garnish

– Fennel pollen and fronds

– Finish with olive oil caviar

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a stock pot add fennel stalks, saffron and salt. Bring to a boil and cook pasta till al-dante.

2. In another sauté pan add olive oil, diced onion, chopped fennel tops and cook for a 1 min. Then add pine nut, raisins, and few strands of saffron, cook for another min.

3. Add cleaned sardines and tomato paste and a little pasta water if needed and cook till sardines are done.

4. Mix in cooked pasta with the sauce. Use a knob of butter to if desired to finish the pasta.

5. Plate the pasta and sprinkle Italian bread crumbs.

6. Garnish with fennel pollen and fronds and finish with olive oil pearls/caviar.