Jetta needs a new place to live in the Toronto area

Jetta is a beautiful lady who lives for luxury. You know. Sunspots, window views, and feathery objects attached to strings. The high life of a lap naps and tasty treats and. She’ll have it no other way!

Jetta is a gentle, sweet and affectionate cat who just wants a home where she can get scratched on the chin and roll around in catnip. She likes humans who have treats and/or wand toys. She loves spending time with those she’s gotten to know, often purring nonstop and rubbing up against their legs to tell them how much she appreciates their company.

A little shy at first, Jetta needs time and space before things get serious. When they do get serious, she becomes such a sweet suck. Come with snacks, a wand toy, and a soft, gentle voice, and you’ll find yourself in her good books.

Jetta is looking for a quiet, cozy home where she’ll be the only cat in the house (she’s lived the roommate life and is so over it!). She isn’t sure about dogs as she has little to no experience with them. If there’s a doggie in the home, she’d like to have slow, supervised introductions with her own sanctuary room.

Jetta the Cat

Age: 6 years 5 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

