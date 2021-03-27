The weather is looking better and we’re feeling a little more confident in getting out more — yes, yes, we’re still be cautious and staying safe. As we adjust our comfort levels and we’re always on the look out for stuff to do! Since our usual Spring Break for many of our kiddies in the city has shifted over to April, we’ve got families covered too! We’ll still be donning our masks out in public as well as carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer. Here are a few events and happenings to check out either in person or online…

Hot Docs Film Festival 2021: April 29 to May 9 streaming online and available across Canada. The announcements have begun on what films we should expect at the annual North American documentary film festival (we’ll have our top picks once the full announcements have been made). Always guaranteed to inspire and stir emotions. Already on our radar: Come Back Again (Japan/World Premiere) about a year in the life of a self-taught Japanese ramen master, who considers his legendary noodle shop more than just a livelihood but his life, and his die-hard customers more than just regulars, but true friends. Wuhan Wuhan (USA/World Premiere) With unprecedented access to Wuhan, China, at the peak of the pandemic lockdown, award-winning director Yung Chang looks beyond statistics and headlines to reveal the emotions and resilience at the core of our shared humanity. Who We Are: A Chronicle or Racism in America (USA/International Premiere) Interweaving lecture and personal anecdotes, ACLU deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of post-racial America. More to come.

Illusionarium: *schedule to open April 3. Just the escape we need right now! Be transported into the world of illusions and magic in this mind-blowing 300,000 sq ft family-friendly immersive exhibition located at the foot of Yonge Street near the city’s waterfront. From the creators of the Van Gogh Exhibition, you’re invited to explore a labyrinth of magical rooms from different eras of illusions. Learn about the classics and experience the state of the art technology. The exhibition will host live demonstrations and plenty of rich history to explore. You won’t want to blink here as the world’s most famous illusionists share some of their deepest and darkest secrets.

Spring into Art at the AGO: April 12 to 16. 2 pm to 5 pm. Families are invited join in the fun with five days of free, live and virtual programming courtesy of the Art gallery of Ontario, the Canadian Opera Company, and the Vancouver Art Gallery. Lots fo art making activities, live performances and behind-the-scenes tours in this cross-country art break right at home. Themes e include Underwater, Underground, Playspace, Outerspace and Intergalactic. Each session is lead by an art specialist and/or trained educator. Simple material lists will be provided – lots will be stuff you can find at home.

Slow Art Day: Global Event. April 10. Join in on this global movement that has a simple mission, that is, to discover and enjoy looking at art. Various events happening virtually including a viewing of a slow looking video with AGO’s Assistant Curator of Community Events, Melissa Smith on Facebook Live. Or on your own, head outdoors to view work by street artists. Search up one of our favourite’s local artists, Ben Johnston site to find where his murals are located and visit one or two. Head to Yorkville to explore many larger than life outdoor murals by a variety of well known artists. Take the time to explore and enjoy the view. The City of Toronto also has a complete list of where to find permanent public art installations right across town.

Books on Film at TIFF: kicking off April 9 in a new digital format and available across Canada. Classic literary adaptations will be available on TIFF’s online film platform. Screenings are followed by in-depth conversations with CBC’s Writers & Company host Eleanor Wachtel and special guests. Check site for full line up.

Rubik’s Cube Bootcamp (online): April 12 to 16. Spring Break dates were shifted this year in our city and if you’re looking for something fun for the kiddies then check out this 1 hour a day camp organized by The Math Guru (yes, learning and fun). This one week bootcamp will teach kids everything they need to know about not only how to solve a Rubik’s cube but also how to do it fast. Learn all the tips & tricks from real pros. Registration required. $155 per participant. Suitable for Grade 4 and up.

Genetics Bootcamp (online): April 12 to 16 also hosted by The Math Guru, kids can learn about genetics and what it is. The sessions reveals the science (and even magic) behind the genes. Participants learn the basics concepts of gene inheritance, the role it plays in health and more. Registration required. $155 per participant. Suitable for Grades 6 to 8. Check their site for other workshops including a Wellness Workshop designed for Grades 7 to 12.

Travel-inspired Burgers by Junior Wahlburgers Chefs: Most of us aren’t travelling anywhere but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun exploring the flavours of the favourite vacation spots with kids! Four junior chefs (ages 8 to 13) worked with Chef Paul Wahlberg to create burgers inspired by places they wish they could visit. The recipes are available online to recreate at home. Check out Aaliyah Carnegie’s Bermuda Triangle Burger, Bosco Ma’s Hollywood Burger, Miguel Pulido’s Aloha Burger, and Sophie Dalziel’s Olympian Burger inspired by her desire to travel to Greece after researching it for a school project. Find recipes here.

Decorate Easter eggs or Create an Easter themed tree: The Egg Famers of Ontario wants to inspire families to get cracking on some spring decorations outdoors. We’re egg-cited to create our own Easter egg trees and maybe the grandparent’s too! Some fun DIY tips can be found on here including how to blow out your own eggs and make your own disco or tie-dyed eggs! Also the Egg Farmers of Ontario are hosting a fun Spring contest (closes April 4) details here.

Spring on Bastedo: April 10 to 17. This east side residential street is getting ready to make a splash with hundreds of cheerful pool floaties and giant inflatables taking over their front lawns. Over 40 homes on Bastedo Avenue (Danforth and Coxwell) will showcase larger than life 15 ft unicorns and flamingos, 11 ft dinosaurs, 4 ft cows, palm trees, hanging beach balls and more all in the name of fun. We’ve learned that Canadian Tire is behind this week of joy.

Please continue to check the official COVID-19 website as well as individual event pages for continued updates on what’s opening and safety recommendations at this time.

