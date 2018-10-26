“Five Minutes With” Toronto Electronica / Soul / Hip Hop artist Fevra

Name: Fevra

Genre: Electronica Soul/Hip Hop

Founded: 2013

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Red Sleep (2016)

Latest Video:

Bio

Fevra is a Canadian electronic soul producer born and raised in North Bay, Ontario, now residing in Toronto, Ontario. After signing with Darker Than Wax earlier in 2018 he will debut his long awaited double LP this October. Fevra draws from various influences, taking inspiration from electronic, hip hop, jazz and 70s funk/soul. Fevra makes an effort to distance himself from genre-defining elements when approaching his music to form something fresh and new.

Latest Single:

Give It Back (ft. D. Hart, Empara, ModMaxx & t.yyy)

Favourite Restaurant:

That’s a hard one.. I guess Disgraceland for consistency!

Favourite band as a teenager:

Lots of metal.. so probably something along the lines of Lamb Of God.

Favourite band now:

Can’t say a favourite but currently listening to lots of Butcher Brown, B. Cool-Aid & Jerry Paper.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Steelix – Lay It Down.

Live Show Ritual:

Munch a mango.

Favourite local artist:

M.I. Blue.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood salad from Fresh!

Queen or College St?

Queen.

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Highpark for sure!

EP or LP?

2xLP 😉

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird.

Road or studio?

Studio as of now.. never been on the road yet but soon enough!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Soundcloud | Bandcamp | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut 2xLP Villanova Junction drops today October 26th on the Singapore based label Darker Than Wax. It will be available digitally and on limited edition cassette via bandcamp <–(permalink “ bandcamp” with this – https://darkerthanwax.bandcamp.com/album/villanova-junction). My album release party will be on December 20th at The Burdock on Bloor!