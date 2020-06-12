“Five Minutes With” Collaborative Indie Electronic Duo Sidny x Chaix

Sidny x Chaix is the collaborative project of vocalist SIDNY and producer Chaix. The Toronto based duo formed in 2019 with the release of the single “Smoke.” Following their first song they have released two singles during the Pandemic, “Someone New” and the latest, “Found You”. The two are on track to release a steady stream of singles throughout 2020.

Chaix has previously produced for the electronic group Beta Frontiers, and is currently a member of the hip hop duo SOVIETS (Urbnet Records) as well as performing as a touring member of Lee Paradise (Daps Records).

Sidny is a Toronto singer-songwriter who has worked with Canadian musicians and bands over the last 10 years. His debut single, “Falling for You,” was released during the summer of 2017 and was produced by Juno Award winner Anthony Kalabretta. His second single, “Up All Night”, was released later that year in October.

The two independent Toronto artists have combined their talents to create a unique sound and continue contributing to the rapid popularity of the music scene in Canada.

Name: Sidny x Chaix

Genre: Indie Electronic

Founded: 2019

# of Singles: 3

Latest Release: Found You (Single)

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Chaix: Always, currently been ordering a lot from Hoki Poke while on quarantine.

Sidny: The Greater Good / North of Brooklyn

Favourite band as a teenager:

Chaix: The Avalanches

Sidny: The Kooks

Favourite band now:

Chaix: Caribou

Sidny: Rex Orange County

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Chaix: Groove Is In The Heart

Sidny: Anything by Adele

Live Show Ritual:

One shot of Jameson backstage.

Favourite local artist:

Chaix: Scott Hardware

Sidny: Anthony Kalabretta

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sidny x Chaix: Terroni

Queen or College St?

Sidny x Chaix : Queen.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Chaix: I do live steps from Trinity Bellwoods, but you can’t go wrong with Riverdale.

Sidny: Definitely Trinity.

EP or LP?

Sidny x Chaix: EP

Early bird or night owl?

Chaix: Night owl

Sidny: Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road. Our studio set up is minimal and completely mobile.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Sidny x Chaix: Roti, hands down.

Where can we follow you?

Sidny x Chaix : Definitely follow both of us on Spotify also, we are both most active on Instagram. @sidny.chaix | @chaix__ | @sidnymusic

Any shows or albums coming up?

Sidny x Chaix : Unfortunately no shows at the moment due to the Pandemic however, check out our tunes on Spotify or any other streaming platform. We will continue to drop more singles throughout the summer !

