Help Ozzy the Cat Find His Purfect Home in Toronto!

Meet Ozzy, an affectionate homebody looking to live out his golden years with the purrfect furever family! But don’t think for a second that he’ll settle for just anything. An old-fashioned gentleman, Ozzy is inclined towards certain enjoyments in life which he expects you to accommodate – that’s right, he likes his martinis shaken, not stirred. First off, you’ll never see him outside of his tuxedo, with a perfectly trimmed mustache. But don’t be intimidated by that smooth exterior! Just give him a day or two and he’ll loosen the bowtie. Beneath the grave suit is that little mama’s kitten he used to be: he loves rubs and scratches and cuddles, and won’t mind it at all if you pick him up to give him surprise kisses.

Ozzy is a calm, cool fella with a love of the sweeter things in life… things like being brushed and massaged daily, eating good food, sniffing some catnip (only occasionally – after all, a true gentleman doesn’t indulge in excesses), lounging in the sun in a balcony or a backyard, and of course, napping next to his humans while they watch TV or read. Not one to skip his exercise regimen, Ozzy likes to play as well. He loves toys of the string variety: ribbons, strings, yarn, wand toys, you name it – so make sure to stock up on those!

Ozzy enjoys napping, so he did tell us to mention that he is looking for a calm home. He would love an outside area where he can bask in the sunlight and look at the birds, reminiscing on memories of his youth (he used to be quite the hunter, or so he says). If this good boy sounds like your furry soulmate, then don’t think twice! Just make sure to have a brush ready for him.

Ozzy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 15 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

