Tazz the Cat is Looking For His Fuurever Home in Toronto!

Meet Tazz — a curious, smart, and handsome Bengal mixed cat with stunning stripes all over his body who’s here for a good time and a long time.

Tazz spends most of his days playing. He loves to play with feathers, string, or any item that is moves and catches his attention.

Speaking of attention, Tazz is incredibly affectionate and let’s you know when he wants to cuddle. He enjoys snuggling up on your lap for daily naps while you’re working, and he’ll give you soft kisses when you come back home from running errands. He also loves being scratched behind his ears and let you pet him for hours on end!

He’s incredibly bright and curious – so pay attention because he might outwit you! He knows when you’re hiding something from him and will follow you around until you show him what it is – it’s a game to him and he loves to win. He also enjoys exploring his surroundings and isn’t afraid of voicing his thoughts.

Tazz was diagnosed with Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC). He needs to be given medication three times a day to help manage his urinary issues. But he’s a good boy and takes his medication with or without food. Because of his FIC, Tazz likes to have his litterbox cleaned daily and needs someone who is home most of the time to give him his medication through-out the day. Tazz doesn’t let his urinary issues stop him from non-stop playing, climbing and sunbathing – all of his favourite pastimes. After all that fun, Tazz will come right by your side and take a nice long nap so that he can do it all again soon.

The ideal home for Tazz is a quiet one, without children or any other pets that might cause him to stress. His ideal forever person would be patient, and home most of the time, to help Tazz take his daily medication and provide him with endless love, attention, and playtime.

Tazz

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 years 5 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

