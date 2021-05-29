The Force Is Strong With Yoda The Cat. She Needs A New Home!

Yoda and Leia come with free post-adoption support!

Meet Yoda and Leia – two sisters looking for their forever home together.

These shy sweethearts dream of a zen home. They’d be happy to share some of their yoga stretches and relaxation techniques with you.

But first, they need to find their perfect human because new environments can be stressful. It will take these sisters some time, and their human needs to be patient, before they will get to hang out in their new forever home.

At first, they may hide and only to come out to eat or to let you know she is still around. But they don’t plan on staying like this forever – just a for a little while until they’re comfortable and have a spot to call their own.

Yoda is the braver of the two. She is happy to be pet, especially around her neck or lower back, and will rub against you to let you know that she wants more attention.

Leia will hang back for a bit until Yoga gives her the green light. She’ll accept pets once she’s comfortable with you – but if you lure her in with her favourite crunchy treats, she’ll warm up a little faster.

They both enjoy playtime – they’ll chase toy mice on the floor and play a game of catch with each other. And once they’re pooped, they’ll clean each other and cozy up for their second or third afternoon nap.

Because of their shy nature, Leila and Yoga would do best in a home without dogs or young children.

They’ve never interacted with other cats before, but they might be open to another feline friend if they’re introduced slowly and properly. To help them settle into their new home, a sanctuary room is a must-have for these two sisters – along with treats, toy and pets, of course.

If your homes sounds like the perfect zen sanctuary for Yoda and Leila, start the adoption process at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

YODA

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 6 years 9 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

To begin the adoptions process, visit us at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.