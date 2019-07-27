Heffalump the cat needs a new place to live in the Toronto area

For little Heffalump and her siblings, the world was a very scary place. Monsters were waiting around every corner. Just when they thought they were safe from the thundering boom of the goblin garbage can over there, they were up against a cluster of razor sharp leaves over here. With no mommy to protect them, life was hard and unpredictable. Trust no-one, the kitty siblings told one another.

Heffalump has come a long way since that dark time. She’s not nearly as jumpy as she once was. While still very shy around new people. After a few minutes of soft chat and maybe a treat or two, she’ll be bringing out her toys for you guys to play with. She is so sweet and loving, and has so much personality just waiting to show itself.

Each one of Heffalump’s siblings has found a home of their own. She will miss them always. But she is ready to move on herself. She is ready for a home. She would do best in a home with another cat to show her the ropes, and a patient family who will give her all the space she needs to adjust and grow into a warm, loving cat.

Heffalump

Age: 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

