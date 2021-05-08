Rogue the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Rogue is a damsel in distress anxiously waiting to be rescued! She is not the biggest fan of the shelter and is ready to be swept away on a majestic steed – or even in a cardboard cat carrier- just as long as the escape is forever!

No fancy castle is needed, just serenity, security and love. Her gentle temperament makes the plan easy. She’s a calm, laid back kitty who requires little attention. A low, comfy throne where she can quietly reign over her kingdom and this petite princess is set.

You’ll love having Rogue as the princess of your home. She’s quiet, cuddly and very loving. She likes to spend her days lounging around and snuggling in warm cozy places.

Rogue has been diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease and arthritis – she’s a little bit of an older princess and these are common to older kitties. But it sounds a lot scarier that what it is. This just means that she requires a low-protein diet and may require medication in the future, and she can’t jump or move as quickly as she once did. Our team is happy to work with you and Rogue to develop a long-term care plan.

Although a senior kitty, Rogue has a curious, playful side and will sometimes chase after toys or go on the hunt for a rascally wand. But, she’d much rather sit on your lap while you watch TV, read a book or do some work on your computer. She also likes to show her humans affection by trying to pet them back – adorable!

Rogue’s ideal home would be in an apartment, or a home with just one level. Rogue doesn’t have prior experience with other cats, dogs or children – but her because of her easy-going and loving personality she might be open to a roommate if introduced properly.

She would do best in a quiet, low-energy household where she is given ample love and some help from time to time. In return, she promises to be your royal confidant and faithful ladyship for life!

Rogue

Age: 9 years 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

