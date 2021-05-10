Homegrown Business: Safe Hands Wrist Band – Sanitizer On Hand!

Today we spoke with Jill Dorazio, founder of Safe Hands Wristbands. During this past year it’s been an absolute necessity to have sanitizer on your person at all times, right? Well, if you’re anything like me, you are constantly forgetting to leave the house with your sanitizer which leaves you have to purchase more. Well, have no fear! Safe Hands Wristbands are here!

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Safe Hands Wristband. Safe Hands Wristband is a hand sanitizer dispensing wristband for adults and kids.

What made you want to do this work?

I have four kids under the age of 12 and they kept misplacing or forgetting their hand sanitizer when we were out, so I launched Safe Hands Wristband. This way they can never lose it. It is on hand- literally!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Safe Hands Wristband is a solution to the problem of not having hand sanitizer when you need it most. We are now more aware of how much we touch in a day and I wanted everyone to have hand sanitizer with them for when they needed it most.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We originally started with this product being for kids – to give parents peace of mind that they had hand sanitizer with them all day. However, it not only has taken off with parents for their kids but with adults as they head out for their day.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell our product online at www.safehandswristband.com. Pick your colour(s) of Safe Hands Wristband and we ship directly to you. We also sell them at The Bay and Compass Dermatology.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

www.safehandswristband.com

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q: Why would we buy a Safe Hands Wristband instead of just using hand sanitizer stations?

A: Our product is manufactured to the highest standards using kid-safe durable silicone, we provide excellent customer service and our product is available in 9 vibrant colours. Using a Safe Hands Wristband allows you to have protection in any situation and at any moment. You don’t have to stop and search where the closest hand sanitizer station is.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is knowing that my brand can help people stay safe in the crazy world we currently live in.

The worst part has been trying to juggle running a business and homeschooling my kids.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People joke how we must have cleans hands all the time.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

There are actually two companies that are from Toronto who have been my support team. Mobi Toys and Baby Dream Machine. I love these products and their companies behind them.