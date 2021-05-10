“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative Steven Branco

Steven Branco is a man of many talents. A quadruple threat in the digital marketing world, skilled photographer, writer, creative director and producer. Steven is a truly passionate creator and storyteller–and maybe just a bit of a perfectionist. He fell in love with media at a young age, with his first job being a paperboy and later taking on his first design job with a local newspaper designing their ads and spread. Steven is extremely well versed multi-faceted creative, who’s experience spans across a number of industries best of all, is so humble and always willing to share that wealth of knowledge with those around him. Including his revolving door of interns that always go on to do great things.

As if that wasn’t enough, Steven lives and breathes men’s lifestyle. From style, to design, travel, auto and more… and let’s not forget stylish AF! His capsule wardrobe is full of his favourite statement pieces including his iconic Levis ‘Swagger’ denim sherpa jacket, and his studded black and gold Christian Louboutin hightops. He loves to travel, has been to over 40 countries and counting–having worked in several too. Steven is always ready to embark on his next international adventure. If you don’t find him glued to his many devices, he must be laying on the beach or poolside of a sun destination.

Despite his itch for travel and wanderlust, Toronto is what Steven calls home, where he lives happily with his partner and purebred blue-brindle Frenchie named Ms. Bougie. His home is filled to the brim with all his favourite houseplants–if you don’t believe me, just check his IG. He never starts a day without his morning coffee, or a weekend without his favourite meal of the week… brunch.

Which ‘hood are you in?

I’m actually borderline between Moss Park and Corktown..

What do you do?

I’m a creative director and editorial director who is also a serial entrepreneur with various businesses, including a creative agency, media company, lifestyle studios, and invested in several other startups including a jewelry brand and more.

What are you currently working on?

Building up my creative labs agency business, STAMINA LABS, and supporting lifestyle studio called CONTENT HOUSE, which is a collaboration between STAMINA and our partners at DOOR 24. The CONTENT HOUSE is a victorian style Heritage Home in the heart of Toronto that dates back to the 1800s, as one of the Lumber Merchant’s homes, and is being refinished and styled to be a lifestyle studio equip with video/photo-ready kitchen, great room, library and bathroom spaces perfect for shooting lifestyle content….as well as 2 state of the art podcast studios. Poised to develop a community amongst local creatives in Toronto and offer them workshops and resources as well as access to the space on an hourly basis. daily or even subscription based rental basis.

Where can we find your work?

Check me out at @Mr.StevenBranco on Instagram, as well as my personal website and blog, MrStevenBranco.com. But if you want to learn a little more about my company, check out HaveSTAMINA.com or BookContentHouse.com for the studio.