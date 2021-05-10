“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative Steven Branco

May 10, 2021

Steven Branco is a man of many talents. A quadruple threat in the digital marketing world, skilled photographer, writer, creative director and producer. Steven is a truly passionate creator and storyteller–and maybe just a bit of a perfectionist. He fell in love with media at a young age, with his first job being a paperboy and later taking on his first design job with a local newspaper designing their ads and spread. Steven is extremely well versed multi-faceted creative, who’s experience spans across a number of industries best of all, is so humble and always willing to share that wealth of knowledge with those around him. Including his revolving door of interns that always go on to do great things.

As if that wasn’t enough, Steven lives and breathes men’s lifestyle. From style, to design, travel, auto and more… and let’s not forget stylish AF! His capsule wardrobe is full of his favourite statement pieces including his iconic Levis ‘Swagger’ denim sherpa jacket, and his studded black and gold Christian Louboutin hightops. He loves to travel, has been to over 40 countries and counting–having worked in several too. Steven is always ready to embark on his next international adventure. If you don’t find him glued to his many devices, he must be laying on the beach or poolside of a sun destination.

Despite his itch for travel and wanderlust, Toronto is what Steven calls home, where he lives happily with his partner and purebred blue-brindle Frenchie named Ms. Bougie. His home is filled to the brim with all his favourite houseplants–if you don’t believe me, just check his IG. He never starts a day without his morning coffee, or a weekend without his favourite meal of the week… brunch.

If you follow along my Instagram, you would definitely know that my outfits are NEVER complete without my daily cologne. A daily ritual you might say, but I call it a squirt of confidence, to start the day.
Literally love people watching...and what could be a better place to do it than in Bloor-Yorkville? Right in our Stamina Group backyard. Ever since setting up shop inside SPACES Yorkville, I spend most of my time there and whenever I need some time to just disconnect and distress, I head out to a nearby intersection, hangout and just watch the crowds go buy. It’s quite relaxing--and amusing too!
Another one of my daily rituals is coffee shop hoping (pre-covid of course)... theres just something about sitting in a busy coffee shop, enjoying a well poured coffee and delicious pastry to get the creative juices flowing.
Interestingly enough, as someone who was literally referred to as the “plant killer” in a past life… never did I ever think to be such a plant daddy these days. Now you can expect to see me talking to them as I water them, cleaning their leaves and spending hours on hours caring for them once a week, or so depending on which one it is.
Coffee. I know what you’re thinking, “you said that already,” yup you’re right… but then again, I regularly consume about 4-5 cups of coffee a day. So I definitely don’t just visit a local shop only once a day. Especially if I am working there, I’ll easily go through a few in one sitting.
Ms. Bougie in her usual spot… trying to steal the spotlight! Even though I am not the best cook in the world -- trust me, I’ve burned boiled eggs before -- I do have a passion for food. Pre-COVID, my partner and I loved exploring restaurants all over Toronto, experiencing different cuisines and getting to know local chefs. Now, we support our local restaurants by ordering delivery and have even taken to experimenting with dishes from the comfort of our home. Rule number one, always let me get the SHOT… before we get to enjoy.
If there is anything that I got to really devote some time to learn more about and express myself with, while in turn making my space feel a lot more like home.. It’s interior design. Last year the amazing interior design power couple, Colin McCallister and Justin Ryan released their amazing book “Escapology” about design and their work on transforming these incredible getaways spaces (which couldn’t come at a better time with everyone trying to escape the city) and I was fortunate to get my hands on one. If you don’t find me glued to my phone lately, you can definitely catch me flipping through these stunning pages for inspiration.
Brunch is 100% my favourite meal. In my world, Sunday brunch is an important ritual not only for the food, but also for the company. Armed with a coffee, a mimosa, and some delicious home-made pancakes I am determined to keep my beloved tradition alive at home, that is until I can book a table at (insert fav brunch spot) with all my favourite people.
Which ‘hood are you in?

I’m actually borderline between Moss Park and Corktown..

What do you do?

I’m a creative director and editorial director who is also a serial entrepreneur with various businesses, including a creative agency, media company, lifestyle studios, and invested in several other startups including a jewelry brand and more.

What are you currently working on?

Building up my creative labs agency business, STAMINA LABS, and supporting lifestyle studio called CONTENT HOUSE, which is a collaboration between STAMINA and our partners at DOOR 24. The CONTENT HOUSE is a victorian style Heritage Home in the heart of Toronto that dates back to the 1800s, as one of the Lumber Merchant’s homes, and is being refinished and styled to be a lifestyle studio equip with video/photo-ready kitchen, great room, library and bathroom spaces perfect for shooting lifestyle content….as well as 2 state of the art podcast studios. Poised to develop a community amongst local creatives in Toronto and offer them workshops and resources as well as access to the space on an hourly basis. daily or even subscription based rental basis.

Where can we find your work?

Check me out at @Mr.StevenBranco on Instagram, as well as my personal website and blog, MrStevenBranco.com. But if you want to learn a little more about my company, check out HaveSTAMINA.com or BookContentHouse.com for the studio.

 

 

