Mayan dancers, live music, politicians, fireworks, a drone show, flowing mojitos, and a dramatic ribbon-cutting were all part of the official launch of the brand-new Meliá Casa Maya in Cancun, Mexico on February 8th, 2025. Following the resort’s soft launch in December, this was cause for a colourful and splashy celebration: The global Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand has long made its mark throughout Mexico as a go-to spot for discerning sun-seekers, and the Meliá Casa Maya marks another milestone in its continued expansion in the country.

In a tourist region like Cancun, one all-inclusive resort can blend into the next. But, if you look a little closer – though most share the common denominator of a postcard-worthy white-sand beach with piercing turquoise water – many offer distinctively different vibes that cater to various types of vacationers. At Meliá Casa Maya, the theme is refined simplicity, with an overall vibe that can feel more like a boutique seaside escape or cosmopolitan hotel than your typical tropical all-inclusive.

The sleek all-inclusive resort is smaller than the sprawling (sometimes overwhelming) options typically found in Cancun. You know; the type you never quite find your way around until the last day and that have so many restaurants and amenities that you often can’t try everything during a single stay. Refreshingly, Meliá Casa Maya’s small assortment of restaurants and bars are neatly contained around an ultra-long, rectangular central pool – the resort’s crown jewel – with the stunning beach as a backdrop. With just 260 all-inclusive hotel rooms, this is the type of spot where the five-star staff and other resort guests quickly become familiar faces.

The design-forward renovations transformed what was previously exclusively a condo and time-share development largely into the new all-inclusive resort. It still houses 34 suites for original condo owners and 50 for time-share owners. Perhaps as a result, the lobby design and vibe feels like one of a big-city hotel, with ultra-modern decor and art, a sleek central bustling bar, and a nighttime DJ.

At Meliá Casa Maya, three types of rooms range from standard hotel rooms, to full family suites. Adjoining suites are available for larger groups. For a worthwhile upgrade, the spacious Level suites come with added perks like soul-soothing views, a personal butler (reliably available via WhatsApp), private check-in/check-out, the Level Lounge, and access to exclusive areas of the resort. The swim-up Level suites offer a separate private pool right outside a sliding glass door.

The food here is some of the best you’ll experience at an all-inclusive resort. Like other Meliá all-inclusive properties, the jam-packed Merkado buffet (available to all guests for breakfast and dinner) is full of a well-curated assortment of colourful goodness that caters to all dietary restrictions – ensuring that no guest leaves hungry. The quesadilla station in particular is a crowd-pleaser. The buffet fare is best enjoyed from a terrace that overlooks the pool, with the ocean as a backdrop and a green juice in hand.

The most scenic place to dine, however, is at one of the beach-side tables at Cape Nao, a breezy thatched-roof beach club reserved for The Level guests, though others can pay to eat here. Here, the easy-on-the-eyes fare (phone eats first here) is fresh, light, and flavour-packed. Stand-out menu items included everything from a salmon omelette and huevos rancheros, to fresh fish tacos, a beet salad with goat cheese, a perfectly done salmon filet, and octopus grilled to that optimal texture.

Meanwhile, Italian restaurant Casa Nostra (reservations are recommended) offers a cozy yet contemporary design, with exposed brick, chic leather bistro stools, visible red ceiling pipes, large modern light fixtures, stylish booths, and a bar across from an open-concept kitchen with a pizza oven. Here, comforting dishes include a creamy caprese salad with perfectly ripened tomatoes, mussels in a white wine sauce, a cheesy lasagna, and an assortment of pastas. Tip: split a pizza for the table in addition to apps and entrees – it’s worth it. On the more casual side, lunch or mid-afternoon snacks, The Grill serves up poolside staples like burgers and hotdogs.

The resort currently does not feature a gym (although that could change in the future), but it offers various ways to stay active, from morning yoga on the beach, to aquafit classes, volleyball, and poolside salsa dancing lessons. Of course, the long, rectangular central pool almost beckons one to swim some sun-kissed laps (despite its rather chilly temperature). The wide, white cement stairs that connect the pool area to the beach offer a perfect spot for tricep dips with a view. Otherwise, the fitness buffs may want to pack an exercise band for personal in-room or beach workouts.

The youngest travellers (and the young at heart) can clock in hours of exercise running around the resort’s water park. Located in a separate part of the property, the all-ages water park offers fun for everyone. While toddlers and younger children will get a kick out of gentle slides and water features that dump and spray water, the older and more adventurous set will appreciate the adrenaline rush offered by a water slide that drops straight down (and has a rather rough landing – take it from experience) or the fast-moving twisty slide beside it. Adjacent to the water park is a smaller circular pool for guests of all ages, with sun loungers and umbrellas.

In general, if you’re in the market for a family-friendly all-inclusive that’s small, sleek, and sophisticated, the Meliá Casa Maya may be your best fit.