Nurturing community while breaking bread at Saint John’s Mission

Saint John’s Mission, a charitable organization based in Toronto, stands out for its multifaceted approach to community service. At the heart of its operations is Saint John’s Bakery, a unique social enterprise that not only produces quality sourdough bread but also provides meaningful employment opportunities to marginalized individuals. I recently visited the bakery and the church next door to chat with with Priest Nicolaie the Executive Director at Saint John’s Mission. He was able to give me a deeper understanding of the mission’s daily operations, the bakery’s origins, and its broader impact on the community.

The Beginnings and Vision

Saint John’s Mission, also known as St. John the Compassionate Mission, was founded in 1986 by Father Roberto Ubertino. St. John’s Bakery, an integral part of the mission, started as a social enterprise initiative to provide meaningful employment and skill development opportunities to marginalized individuals, including those with disabilities and newcomers to Canada.

The bakery’s origins are deeply connected to the mission’s vision of community building and personal empowerment. The mission’s bakery began from the inspiration of an unhoused Hungarian ex-baker. This initiative aimed to create a sense of belonging and community through the art of baking traditional sourdough bread

The bakery’s recipes have roots in Brittany, France, where Father Roberto learned the art of making traditional French sourdough bread.

Daily Operations and Impact

Saint John’s Mission begins their operation at 5 AM, from Tuesday to Saturday, to bake, serve meals and create a sense of community. With an average of over 250 people served daily, the mission emphasizes the importance of sharing meals and stories, fostering relationships, and providing a space where everyone feels welcome and valued. While I was visiting, I got to se the staff and the guests break bread together while they chatted about new updates in their lives.

The bakery operates with the same ethos. It not only produces high-quality organic sourdough bread but also serves as a training ground for individuals, including those with disabilities and refugees who might not speak English. The bakery’s social mandate is clear: to prepare employees for permanent work beyond its doors while providing individual healing and skill development.

Challenges and Growth

Over the years, the mission and its bakery have faced various challenges, from balancing bread production with staffing needs to maintaining the vision of community-oriented growth. Despite these challenges, the bakery has received numerous awards and recognition for its social impact and quality products.

Priest Nicolaie explained that while the bakery could have expanded significantly, the decision was made to prioritize personal connection and community values over rapid growth. This careful balance ensures that the bakery remains true to its roots and continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those it serves.

Support and Future Projects

Saint John’s Mission constantly seeks support from the community. Volunteers are always needed, and donations of food and resources are greatly appreciated. The mission also encourages people to buy their bread and sweets, which directly supports their programs.

Looking to the future, the mission has plans to open a new space on Queen Street, combining elements of the bakery with a reconditioned thrift store, artisan market, and gallery for local artists. This new venture aims to further integrate the community’s talents and resources, providing additional support and opportunities for those involved.

Saint John’s Mission and its bakery are exemplary models of how social enterprises can create lasting positive change. By focusing on quality products, community engagement, and individual empowerment, they continue to make a difference in Toronto. To support their work, consider volunteering, making donations, or simply enjoying the delicious sourdough bread and sweets they have to offer.

For more information, visit their website.