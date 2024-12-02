Homegrown Business: Jonathan Azouri of CatchCorner

Sports lovers rejoice! There is finally an easy approach to finding and booking the space you need to catch up with friends over a game of pickleball or hockey. The app is called CatchCorner and we connected with Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Azouri to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

CatchCorner is a Toronto-based sports booking app that allows users to find and rent sports facilities nearby in just a few clicks. Users can rent an ice rink, soccer field, indoor basketball court, pickleball court and more through our app’s modernized booking process.

What made you want to do this work?

In the market, a notable gap existed: there was no unified platform to consolidate everything in one accessible place. Before our initiative, booking a flight halfway across the world was simpler than securing a nearby court, rink, or field. We aimed to create something that simplified this process by serving as an aggregate hub.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Our mission is to broaden access to a diverse array of facilities, ensuring that there’s something on CatchCorner for everyone. We offer a diverse portfolio including mom-and-pop facilities, community centers, NHL team practice facilities, schools and other institutions. And the best part is we’re always growing and partnering with more spaces.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

CatchCorner gears towards everyone! The majority of users are both males and females between the ages of 18 to 60.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We work directly with facilities to highlight and sell their vacant times. CatchCorner does not choose the hourly rate, that’s selected by the individual facility.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

CatchCorner now features 200 facilities across Toronto, providing over 1,000 recreational spaces. Prime spaces include Ford Performance Centre, The Jar Pickleball Club, Central Tech Stadium, Larry Grossman Forest Hill Memorial Arena and The Supreme Court Tennis Club to name a few.

Our app is also available in 13 other cities across Canada and the US, with plans to expand in other markets, too.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

A prospective customer may ask what makes CatchCorner unique. CatchCorner is built on the emerging concepts of modern convenience, a seamless booking experience and a user-friendly design. These elements create a unique aggregate hub for the sports rental industry, enabling users to complete their bookings in just a few clicks.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The most fulfilling aspect of our work is creating a technology product that enhances face-to-face interaction, blending the best of both worlds.

On the other hand, the greatest challenge lies in maintaining the mental resilience required to navigate the startup journey and stay focused during tough times.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

More of a myth than a joke, but a lot of people will initially base a startup’s success on a great idea. In reality, growth typically requires a combination of factors including execution, timing, market fit, and a lot of hard work and adaptability.

Where can we follow you?

Visit our website or follow @catchcorner on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Best burger in the city is Burger Shack, located at 233 Eglinton Ave West. You’ll want to fuel up after playing sports for a few hours!