Buttermilk Scones from Chef Justin Borg of Distillery Districts Events

This week’s recipe comes from the Distillery Districts Events Chef de Cuisine, Justin Borg, and is for his Perfect Buttermilk Scones! He often makes these for his mother for Mother’s Day, but these fresh baked delights are wonderful for any occasion! Serve with clotted cream and butter, plain or with a bit of marmalade.

The Perfect Buttermilk Scones

Ingredients

-3 cups AP flour

-½ cup Sugar

-1 tbsp Baking Powder

-½ tsp Baking Soda

-1 tsp Kosher Salt

-170 g Unsalted Butter

-1 Cup Buttermilk

Directions

1. Sift the 5 dry ingredients together.

2. Using a box grater, rasp the butter into ribbons and add to the dry mix.

3. Loosely toss the butter in the dry mix to evenly distribute.

4. Add the buttermilk and combine to a soft dough. Do not overmix.

5. Turn out onto a floured bench and gently knead.

6. Roll the dough into an 8” circle that is ½” thick and cut into 6 triangles.

7. Brush with a little melted butter and sprinkle with extra sugar if you desire.

8. Bake in a 425⁰F preheated oven for 10-12min or until tops and bottoms of scones are golden.

9. Transfer to a wire rack and cool slightly before serving.